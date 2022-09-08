Sun Prairie Public Library expansion

The proposed Sun Prairie Public Library expansion project viewed from Northeast. FEH Design consultants said with the proposed addition on the east side of the building, the overall character of the building can be easily preserved, and the current prairie to the west of the existing building can be maintained. Parking will expand to the east and require a second, wider entrance and exit driveway at Linnerud Drive. The library can maintain the existing building entrance, albeit expanded, and provide access to the library utilizing an entry lobby with an east entrance.

 FEH Design

The City of Sun Prairie will pay $16.5 million plus the interest costs associated with borrowing $3.5 million to help finance the expansion of the Sun Prairie Public Library, according to a memorandum of understanding given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 6.

The MOU between the city, the Sun Prairie Public Library and the Sun Prairie Library Foundation also makes the city responsible for all of the $3.5 million intended to be paid back by the Sun Prairie Library Foundation in the event the foundation does not meet its fundraising goal for the project.

