The proposed Sun Prairie Public Library expansion project viewed from Northeast. FEH Design consultants said with the proposed addition on the east side of the building, the overall character of the building can be easily preserved, and the current prairie to the west of the existing building can be maintained. Parking will expand to the east and require a second, wider entrance and exit driveway at Linnerud Drive. The library can maintain the existing building entrance, albeit expanded, and provide access to the library utilizing an entry lobby with an east entrance.
The City of Sun Prairie will pay $16.5 million plus the interest costs associated with borrowing $3.5 million to help finance the expansion of the Sun Prairie Public Library, according to a memorandum of understanding given final approval by the Sun Prairie City Council on Sept. 6.
The MOU between the city, the Sun Prairie Public Library and the Sun Prairie Library Foundation also makes the city responsible for all of the $3.5 million intended to be paid back by the Sun Prairie Library Foundation in the event the foundation does not meet its fundraising goal for the project.
According to the MOU, the city plans to borrow up to $3.5 million from the state trust fund loan program, secured by the full faith and credit of the city, to cover the fundraising obligation of the foundation during the capital campaign. The foundation has five years to repay the loan through pledges, but the city will incur the interest costs of roughly $486,000 (using a 4.5% interest rate during the five year loan period), according to the MOU.
Funds raised through the foundation’s capital campaign will cover the annual principal payment for the city until the loan is fully repaid, with the city carrying the interest costs of the loan.
The city will disburse loan funds upon receipt of appropriate documentation from the Library. The city will also maintain an accounting of all state trust fund loan disbursements and funds received from the Foundation. Upon request, the city will provide updates on the trust fund loan to the Sun Prairie Public Library and the foundation.
The MOU requires the library to work with the foundation to ensure that the fundraising campaign is successful and use its resources and expertise to assist the capital campaign.
“The Library understands that it may be asked to fund any shortfall in annual debt service payments owed to the city by the foundation utilizing its undesignated fund balance,” the MOU states.
As part of the MOU, the library is also responsible for preparing and approving the project design, manage the construction and provide regular reports to the city council and city administration
What if?
District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner asked what would happen if the foundation falls short of its fundraising goal of $3.5 million.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the foundation completed a capital campaign feasibility study to determine whether the community had the capacity to raise $3.5 million to support this project, and the feasibility study confirmed that the capacity exists to achieve the goal.
Sun Prairie Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens reported the foundation has already raised 23% of the goal through funds on hand and pledges. Other funding solicitations — if received — will bring the foundation to 50% of its fundraising goal before the project begins, she said.
Both District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs opposed the library having to raise any money because other city buildings do not have to raise any money to be constructed. McIlroy even suggested the city should not require any library foundation contribution, and instead allow the money to be used by the foundation to help purchase furnishings in the building.
Jacobs even asked Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher how much he plans to raise to complete the proposed Public Works Building. Schleicher said he wasn’t planning to do any fundraising.
A similar question was asked of City Fleet Services Manager JR Brimmer, who sought permission to purchase five squad cars prior to the Sept. 9 purchase deadline for 2023 vehicles through the state purchasing pool. Four of the vehicles were budgeted, while one was not. He also said vehicles ordered for 2022 have not yet arrived due to supply chain issues, but may arrive in late September or October.
Brimmer replied the city could sell the old squad cars to help offset the cost of the 2023 vehicles.
Jacobs also asked Sun Prairie Library Director Svetha Hetzler about any deficiencies in the current building. She said restrooms were never brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act; the current roof is in need of replacement; the parking lot needs replacement in some areas, and that the library is experiencing an increased demand for internet service because many people can no longer work from home or do not have a home office.
The MOU states the $20 million library project cost includes the parking lot, HVAC, ADA accessibility as well as the addition of approximately 26,000 sq. ft. of space for materials and programming.
Jacobs referred a discussion about amending the Capital Improvement Plan to include the full cost for the project to Oppenheimer, but after alders unanimously approved the MOU with the library and the library foundation.