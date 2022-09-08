Get ready to see more brown Pellitteri trucks in your neighborhood after Jan. 1.

Following extensive discussion, members of the Sun Prairie City Council's Committee of the Whole voted Sept. 6 to back city implementation of weekly recycling with Pellitteri Waste Systems, but nixed a five-year contract extension with the company.

Pellitteri Waste Truck

Get ready to see more brown Pellitteri trucks in Sun Prairie: if the city council gives final approval, weekly recycling pick-up in thee city will start Jan. 1, 2023 for an additional $15 per household per year.
Weekly Recycling Pick-up with 10-year contract

The City of Sun Prairie prepared this chart showing the amount to be charged per household for weekly recycling pick-up if the city extends its contract with Pellitteri Waste to 10 years. Committee members agreed the roughly $3.50 per week increase made weekly recycling a bargain for the city and its residents and could lead to more recycling among city residents.

