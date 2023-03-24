A proposed 82,000 sq. ft., $23.5 million, two-story headquarters for Sun Prairie Utilities will be located at 510 Linnerud Drive in mid-2025 if the Sun Prairie City Council gives final approval to the facility, as alders learned during the March 21 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Proposed Sun Prairie Utilities headquarters facility (2023)

The proposed 82,000 sq. ft., $23.5 million, two-story headquarters for Sun Prairie Utilities will be located at 510 Linnerud Drive in mid-2025 if the Sun Prairie City Council gives final approval to the facility. The facility, which will also house all SPU vehicles, will cost average SPU rate payers $8 per month.

The meeting represented the first time alders had reviewed the design as a Committee of the Whole, and took no action on the brief presentation by SPU Manager Rick Wicklund.

SPU Commission board room (2023)

The Sun Prairie Utility Commission will have its own board room in the proposed $23.5 million facility that is projected to house the municipally-owned water and electric utilities for between 30 and 50 years.
Rick Wicklund (2020)

