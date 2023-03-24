The proposed 82,000 sq. ft., $23.5 million, two-story headquarters for Sun Prairie Utilities will be located at 510 Linnerud Drive in mid-2025 if the Sun Prairie City Council gives final approval to the facility. The facility, which will also house all SPU vehicles, will cost average SPU rate payers $8 per month.
The Sun Prairie Utility Commission will have its own board room in the proposed $23.5 million facility that is projected to house the municipally-owned water and electric utilities for between 30 and 50 years.
A proposed 82,000 sq. ft., $23.5 million, two-story headquarters for Sun Prairie Utilities will be located at 510 Linnerud Drive in mid-2025 if the Sun Prairie City Council gives final approval to the facility, as alders learned during the March 21 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The meeting represented the first time alders had reviewed the design as a Committee of the Whole, and took no action on the brief presentation by SPU Manager Rick Wicklund.
If SPU receives final approval by the council, the new facility will cost average SPU ratepayers about $8 per month or $100 per year, according to Wicklund.
Current design efforts have directed SPU toward an all-electric facility with the goal of Gold LEED Certification, incorporating initiatives that include rooftop solar, battery storage, geothermal water source heat pumps and more. City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc, on behalf of SPU and the Library, received a $748,000 Wisconsin Public Service Commission grant to assist with the implementation of rooftop solar and battery storage.
Wicklund explained that Mayor Esser and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs — both members of the SPU Commission — have been fully informed and involved in the decisions associated with the new facility’s designs.
During a fly-through video, alders were able to see the customer entrance to a payment lobby area, but then also tour public areas of the building including a large, sub dividable meeting room, a room set aside for the SPU Commission meetings, second floor offices, a conference space, storage area, and a garage area large enough to hold all of the utility’s trucks and trailers. A loading dock is also included in the floorplan.
The new office location will be directly across Linnerud Drive from the SPU storage yard on Craftsman Way to make it easier for utility workers to access utility poles and other equipment that can be stored outside. The office location will be visible from Linnerud Drive and still located in a central area of the community.
Wicklund said SPU will host listening sessions from 5-7 p.m. during the first Monday of each month to get feedback on the design.
The need for a new facility, Wicklund said, is long overdue. The utility workers can’t park all of the SPU trucks inside any more and frequently park other response vehicles in front of the garage to enable a fast response for outages or water main breaks.
District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner said while he saw the need, the city council is trying to be as budget-conscious as possible. “It’s a few dollars a month for every program,” Eisberner said, “and that adds up for people over time.”
Eisberner asked the utility to consider the nice-to-have items against the needs in the new building, which Wicklund said should last the utility for 50 years.
Wicklund also reminded alders that with SPU vacating its 125 W. Main office, the second phase of the Lokre development just west of phase one currently under construction on the southwest corner of Bristol and Main can take place.
No money for Explore
Meeting briefly with Explore Children’s Museum Executive Director Katey Komoku, alders took no action to provide funding in the 2023 budget to help fund the museum. Any requests in subsequent budgets will have to be balanced against other needs in the city, Mayor Paul Esser said.
Kamoku had sought financial support to help pay down its loan from the Bank of Sun Prairie. According to information provided to the city, ECM ended calendar year 2022 with a positive cash position of $76,703.68.
The museum is also ending January and February 2023 with a greater positive cash position than projected. The expected change in cash position for 2023 is ($29,844.87) with a cumulative cash position of $46,858.81.
Kamoku said 51,000 people have visited the museum, which has sold more than 1,000 memberships.
But while the support from the community has been steady, support from grants has not been. Grants can’t be budgeted for, Kamoku said.
In response to a statement from one alder, Kamoku said she is making a funding request from the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission for a donkey basketball event later this year that has the potential to generate overnight stays. She also said she would be interested in a city budget initiative this fall.