Following considerable discussion, the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Aug. 2 authorized a $100,000 payment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to Faith Place Church, but rejected a requested ARPA payment to a business seeking to start a youth E-Sports League.
According to a memo to alders, the City of Sun Prairie was awarded a total of $3.6 Million under the SLFRF program. In March, alders approved a resolution establishing the process for funding external projects using the remaining SLFRF funding.
The Sun Prairie City Council allocated $1 million of funding for the Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity (external funding for community organizations).
The Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) was open to non-profit organizations, faith-based organizations, and for-profit organizations that have a physical location(s) and operate within our city limits. Eligible projects under this funding opportunity are programs that respond to the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19 which could include assistance to households, small businesses, non-profits, and providing aid to impacted industries. The maximum grant award amount is $150,000 per organization or project with a minimum award of $5,000.
On June 14, 2022 — after two sessions of considering grants — the Committee of the Whole allocated $1 million of funding to 13 organizations.
But, since June 14, the city received notification from two external organizations that they submitted grant requests for consideration by the application deadline, but for unknown reasons, perhaps due to attachment size, the city did not receive these requests.
The memo from City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi stated city staff reviewed both applications consistent with the review process completed for all other external organizations — including external ARPA consultant, Booth Management conducting a review of the projects for level of risk and budget expenditure compliance with federal regulations.
The process also included an internal team of employees reviewing the proposals and scoring them according to a published scorecard.
Staff recommended using $350,000 from the 2021 round of ARPA funding designated by the city for hiring a mental health worker for the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Because that position is not expected to be filled until September, the position could transition earlier from ARPA funding to the general fund.
If alders chose to fund all or part of the requests, the remaining amount would total $140,000 in ARPA funding.
Staff recommended fully funding the request from Faith Place Church for $100,000, but not funding any of the request from John Uhler to form XP League Madison under Uhler’s Prodigy Management LLC.
Faith Place requestPastor James Hawkins proposed to assist some of the 7.1% of city residents with income below the poverty level by enrolling them in Keys to Elevation, a structured financial literacy course that provides tools to low-to-moderate income individuals and/or families to build and monitor credit, budgeting, savings investing and being a conscious consumer. Hawkins pointed out that many jobs now require creditworthiness as a condition of employment.
Part of the project budgets $1,500 payments (referred to in the ARPA materials as stipends) to assist individuals in correcting or clearing up past or current debt payments to establish solid credit footing.
In order to participate, participants will be required to show proof of income; for this unemployed and not receiving unemployment, a self-affidavit of no income will be required.
Hawkins said he has taught the program before. He raised the possibility of partnering with another financial institution and mentioned he has talked with Bank of Sun Prairie President Jimmy Kauffman about the program.
But alders were skeptical. “$100,000 — that’s a lot of money,” remarked District 1 Alder Steve Stocker. The program will use $25,000 for “stipends,” as well as $40,000 for salaries, $20,000 to purchase technology and computer equipment, $1,500 for supplies, $300 for postage, $400 for marketing/advertising, $10,000 for repairs and maintenance and $3,000 for an accounting/audit fee.
Stocker pointed out that Summit Credit Union provides much of the same assistance for free when its members apply to be a part of Project Money — even offering assistance to members not selected for the program.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs pointed out some of the demographic information in the application was flawed, and applicant Danielle Gladney apologized because she was transcribing demographic information from a different source.
Hawkins said the program would be open to the entire community — not just Faith Place members.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch said he believed the program — by assisting people impacted by COVID-19 who had experienced financial hardship — was one of the programs with goals most closely adhering to ARPA assistance.
Alders approved the program unanimously.
XP League request rejectedUhler, who appeared virtually via Zoom because of a recent positive COVID-19 test, said his Prodigy Management LLC, doing business as XP League Madison, is a family owned-business and proposed to operate from his Code Ninjas business on Montana Avenue.
XP League Madison provides youth programs and services for kids ages 5-17and is the first e-sports organization to officially partner with the Positive Coaching Alliance. E-sports teams compete against other teams in the US and Canada, with the opportunity to advance to regional playoffs and North American finals.
But the league encourages teams to gather together in one place for competions, using $40,000 in ARPA funds to purchase equipment and software ($25,000) necessary to have competitions at Code Ninjas, as well as salaries ($5,000), accounting ($300), hardware insurance ($1,700), training and certifications ($3,000) and travel ($2,000).
Uhler sought the funding under small business assistance — something which staff and alders pointed out was not provided during the first round of ARPA funding.
Alders split 4-4 on providing the $40,000 in funding, with alders Jokisch, Terry McIlroy, Steve Stocker and Maureen Crombie voting against.