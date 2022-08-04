Council OK’s Corn Fest permits, CDBG agreement

During a 15-minute Sun Prairie City Council meeting, alders on Aug. 2 approved two items for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce pertaining to the 2022 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.

Alders authorized a Transient or Temporary Special Event and Carnival License or the annual Sweet Corn Festival being held Aug. 18-21 in Angell Park and a Temporary Class B License for the chamber to sell fermented malt and wine beverages after the CornFest Parade on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Cannery Square. Members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club have agreed to sell the beer for the chamber as part of the special event, which will feature food specials at downtown restaurants and a live band performing in Cannery Square.

Acting on a public hearing held at its last meeting, the council OK’d a Community Development Block Grant-Disaster RecoveryProgram Grant Application to be filed on behalf of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, as well as a development agreement with Habitat related to the CDBG money. The city will act as a pass-through agency so the county can provide funding for Habitat homes as part of the CDBG program.

Alders also authorized $6,500 for the Westside Community Service Building’s HVAC control upgrade contract due to an increase in supplies required to complete the work, according to Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher.

—Chris Mertes