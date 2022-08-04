Following considerable discussion, the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Aug. 2 authorized a $100,000 payment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to Faith Place Church, but rejected a requested ARPA payment to a business seeking to start a youth E-Sports League.

According to a memo to alders, the City of Sun Prairie was awarded a total of $3.6 Million under the SLFRF program. In March, alders approved a resolution establishing the process for funding external projects using the remaining SLFRF funding.

Tags