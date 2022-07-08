The City of Sun Prairie will have a third cable channel following a funding compromise reached Tuesday, July 5 by the city council’s Committee of the Whole.
A memo to the council from City Strategic Planning & Engagement Manager Sandy Xiong said at the Media Center Commission’s December 2021 meeting, commissioners and staff discussed the difficulty of airing city meetings and high school sports. Discussion ensued regarding the prioritization of broadcasts currently and the broadcasting plan with the second high school on the horizon.
Commissioners asked staff to investigate adding an additional channel for high school sports. In February, a letter was sent to TDS and Charter, asking permission to add a third channel. The letter was signed by SPMC staff, the SPMC Commission, Mayor Paul Esser, and City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer.
The SPMC received approval from TDS and Charter to pursue a third channel. On March 15, 2022, the council approved the Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and designated up to $1 million of funding for this program to respond to the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19. The Sun Prairie City Council also allocated up to $800,000 of funding for internal projects to support emerging needs in response to the pandemic.
One of the proposals submitted was the addition of a third Public, Educational and Governmental (PEG) channel (both KIDS-4 and KSUN are PEG channels). The total request was $74,938 but was not recommended for final approval by city administration even though it was discussed during the ARPA fund distribution meetings.
Beginning in 2018, Xiong wrote, the Media Center was directed to air additional city meetings to support the accessibility and transparency of local government. The number of broadcasted hours for city meetings increased 110% from 2018 to 2019 and 123% from 2018 to 2020.
The number of hours increased respectively from 138 to 289.25 to 308.25 hours. Currently, the Media Center airs football games, boys and girls basketball games, and other sports, including soccer and hockey. Additionally, the Media Center airs baseball and softball games live on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.
Due to the overlapping priorities of airing city meetings and sports coverage (including sometimes overlapping city meetings) on KSUN, staff have had to broadcast on separate platforms: KIDS-4, Facebook Live, or On Demand.
With the opening of West High School, city cable staffers anticipate the doubling of airtime for sports coverage. For the 2021-22 season, the Media Center aired 9 regular season football games, four playoff games, 46 regular season basketball games, and 7 playoff games.
A total of 14 games were moved to KIDS-4 for a live broadcast on KSUN, according to Xiong. Two of those games were a delayed broadcast or aired on Facebook. The 2020-21 season also had a few games aired on KIDS-4 due to the schedule conflicts.
“As Sun Prairie continues to grow and diversify, the addition of the third channel also allows for additional platform space to provide this information in other languages, such as closed captioning in Spanish for the growing Spanish-speaking population and Spanish-language programming. With the third channel, staff does not expect to see twice as much original programming due to staff and volunteer bandwidth and available studio time,” Xiong wrote.
Xiong offered four funding options:
Option 1: As of Dec. 31, 2021, the SPMC fund balance was $192,973.68. It is best practice to use the fund balance for one-time expenses. The funding option allows the SPMC to use its existing fund balance to cover the one-time equipment costs.
Option 2: Similar to the SPMC fund balance, another option is to use the city’s General Fund balance. The fund balance policy provides for unexpected needs within the current year. The council may withdraw funds from the fund balance to respond to unexpected and unforeseen needs.
Option 3: A third option is the reallocation of funding from the city’s internal ARPA projects. The council approved $800,000 of funding for internal projects to support emerging needs in response to the pandemic. While the allocation of funding was discussed and approved at the June 14, 2022 Special Committee of the Whole meeting, the council has the ability to reappropriate this funding.
Option 4: Use capital borrowing. The all-in-one hypercaster meets the threshold to qualify as a capital project. A Capital Project (CP) is defined as a planned activity that creates, improves, maintains, repairs, or replaces a fixed asset; results in a permanent addition to the city’s asset inventory valued at $25,000 or greater; and has a useful life of more than 10 years.
Xiong recommended financing the third channel from SPMC’s fund balance.
Because Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins was not available, Media Center Commission Chair Steve Sabatke was asked by alders about the different options. Sabatke said the commission has not discussed the four options, but instead saw the use of one-time American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars because of the impact on the community.
He said the commission is “a little stingy” with the SPMC’s fund balance. Sabatke said even though the city is growing, the SPMC is not seeing a corresponding growth of cable franchise fees — which help fund the SPMC — because new residents are opting for computer or satellite services to provide entertainment options.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch proposed moving ahead with Option 1, but that motion was not seconded.
Instead, District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs proposed blending Options 1 and 2 and splitting the revenue sources between the city’s general fund and SPMC fund balance.
Jokisch said he would support the idea because he does not think the city should borrow money to support SPMC operations or a third cable channel.
Jacobs said he hoped Robbins would support the compromise, admitting that he didn’t ask him before proposing the compromise.
Alders agreed and voted unanimously to support the third cable channel using SPMC fund balance and the city’s general fund as revenue sources.