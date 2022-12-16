The chart shows the communities contacted by the City of Sun Prairie that already provide leaf vacuuming for residents as well as the equipment and number of employees those communities use to provide the service. As a way to compare between these communities and the city, Sun Prairie has a population of 36,189 residents and 165 street miles.
The Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole will decide whether or not the City of Sun Prairie will proceed with leaf vacuuming in the future, thanks to a 3-2 Public Works Committee vote Dec. 13 to refer the matter without a recommendation.
The committee discussed the matter in more detail Tuesday night after District 1 Alders Steve Stocker and Terry McIlroy brought the idea to the committee for further discussion following emails about the city providing leaf vacuuming using attachments to city vehicles.
City Public Works officials said Tuesday they thought it would take $1.3 million in start-up costs that included a storage facility as well as truck and equipment purchases, as well as $350,000 in annual costs.
A report to the committee from J.R. Brimmer, Fleet & Contract Supervisor and Ben John, Public Works Operations Manager, outlined the costs as well as survey results from those who use the leaf vacuuming tools in other communities where leaf vacuuming is already provided by municipal governments.
Several communities mentioned they use additional trucks/equipment to supplement their leaf vacuums, which helps ensure continuity of service when vacuums are down and can also be more efficient in neighborhoods with mature tree canopies. For example, several communities use a loader and/or toolcat to load dump trucks if the vacuum trucks cannot keep up or snow is coming soon. Staff did not consider this in the cost estimates, but if the city elects to move to leaf vacuuming, additional vehicles/equipment and staff may be needed to further streamline leaf pickup.
Brimmer told the committee it’s more likely the trucks could be outfitted with other attachments to assist the city with ice removal and brush chipping in the fall.
But committee members did not seem convinced leaf vacuuming was a service the city should provide, especially in comparison to the $53,140 annual costs for the city’s refuse contractor, Pellitteri Waste Systems, to conduct four leaf and yard waste collections (two in the spring and two in the fall) each year.
John said Pellitteri does not have a leaf vac attachment for its trucks, so it can’t provide a similar service to what the city is studying.
Public Works Chair and District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch said the leaf vac service would cost about $16 per household assuming a 2025 start date as well as a 2025 start date assuming vehicles arrive that quickly.
Public Works member McIlroy said there is a chance that many residents on the city’s west side wouldn’t use the service because of a lack of mature, leaf-bearing trees.
McIlroy mentioned the possibility of a referendum to find out how residents feel about the issue of providing the service, but later said she didn’t think the amount to be spent is large enough to justify a referendum.
City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher said he had never heard of a community holding a referendum about vacuumed leaf pick-up.
“I just don’t see option B. I think there’s no need for staff, but I think we’re using this as an excuse to get more staff that could benefit. I’d rather that be a separate issue, because I think if you asked any of them, they’ll say they need more people. And I will not have a problem with that,” remarked citizen Public Works Committee member Kelvin Santiago.
“From my personal point of view only, I don’t like the idea of leaves sitting on top of the grass waiting to be [vacuumed] up. I’d rather have extra pick-ups during the fall and put them in compostable garbage bags,” Santiago added. “That’s why I was wondering if those people aren’t happy with the service because I’m quite happy with it.”
Citizen member Ray Kumapayi echoed the sentiments of McIlroy and District 4 Alder David Virgell.
“I don’t want it to be like we’re trying to justify the purchase of this but rather that it makes sense,” added Kumapayi, who wanted to survey the residents of the communities the city asked about leaf vacuuming. “A comment was made the last discussion on this that this is new technology. This is where we are going to end up but I don’t know—are we ready is the question, I guess.”
Jokisch asked for a recommendation if the committee planned to forward the matter to the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole for further discussion.
Instead, both McIlroy and Virgell mentioned forwarding the item to the Committee of the Whole without a recommendation to allow the opportunity for alders to decide. The committee voted 3-2 by voice vote to forward the item to the Committee of the Whole for its future consideration, but without a recommendation.