The Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole will decide whether or not the City of Sun Prairie will proceed with leaf vacuuming in the future, thanks to a 3-2 Public Works Committee vote Dec. 13 to refer the matter without a recommendation.

The committee discussed the matter in more detail Tuesday night after District 1 Alders Steve Stocker and Terry McIlroy brought the idea to the committee for further discussion following emails about the city providing leaf vacuuming using attachments to city vehicles.

Communities surveyed about leaf vacuuming

The chart shows the communities contacted by the City of Sun Prairie that already provide leaf vacuuming for residents as well as the equipment and number of employees those communities use to provide the service. As a way to compare between these communities and the city, Sun Prairie has a population of 36,189 residents and 165 street miles.
