The Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole will conduct its 2023 city budget hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall — less than a week after adding three items to the budget for approval.

Last Tuesday, alders added three items to the budget:

Former District 4 Alder Al Guyant told the Sun Prairie City Council's Committee of the Whole that his life was once so desperate as a teen, he loaded a shotgun and contemplated robbing a gas station while he was a youth in Milwaukee. Guyant told his story during consideration of $30,000 more in funding for the Sun Prairie Community Schools.