Among the graphics included in the 2023 City of Sun Prairie Proposed Budget document (available for download from cityofsunprairie.com) is this chart showing the population increase in the City of Sun Prairie since 2013.
Among the graphics included in the 2023 City of Sun Prairie Proposed Budget document (available for download from cityofsunprairie.com) is this chart showing the change in the city’s equalized value.
City of Sun Prairie
Among the graphics included in the 2023 City of Sun Prairie Proposed Budget document (available for download from cityofsunprairie.com) is this chart showing the population increase in the City of Sun Prairie since 2013.
The Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole will conduct its 2023 city budget hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall — less than a week after adding three items to the budget for approval.
Last Tuesday, alders added three items to the budget:
• $5,000 for tree seeds for the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to grow more street trees on vacant park land, perhaps in Sheehan Park;
• Purchase of a Tool Cat from the city’s existing fund balance; and
• The addition of a position to aid the Public Works Department with grant funding and road aids, which will be paid for from an anticipated surplus of road aids in 2023, but require the city to budget for beyond that.
The Tool Cat is a multi-use vehicle that city SPPRF crews use for a variety of park and city maintenance tasks. The SPPRF crews were losing one this year, and remarks from city parks crew worker Joe Seltzner made the council realize the value of purchasing a new one.
The council, while meeting as a Committee of the Whole, could vote to add more money to the Sun Prairie Community Schools program operated by the Sun Prairie Area School District with funding from the city. Alders have asked for metrics to measure the success of the program, but instead last Tuesday received only anecdotal stories of success.
Among those was former alder Al Guyant, who told alders he at one time contemplated robbing a grocery store as a youth because his father had abandoned his family and his mother had sacrificed a lot, but still did not have enough food to feed him. He said he planned to rob a gas station but instead talked with an influential adult mentor who talked him out of his plans (see the video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Guyant said Sun Prairie Community Schools is providing kids with activities and helping to feed kids (as of last year during the COVID-19 pandemic). He said he knew first hand that engaged, fed children are less likely to be distracted or coerced into committing crimes with their disengaged friends.
Another possible budget amendment could come from the Sun Prairie Police Department, where a vehicle was not recommended for approval as part of the budget. District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner questioned Sun Prairie Police Chief Mike Steffes about the department’s vehicle requirements during the Nov. 1 Committee of the Whole budget session.