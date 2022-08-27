The patient sat in Dr. Shefaali Sharma’s exam room, distraught. She was pregnant with her third child. Just weeks earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court had revoked the federally protected, constitutional right to an abortion, restoring Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban from the 1800s.

“I need to know how this might impact, like, labor and delivery,” the patient said, referring to the court decision. Then she trailed off: “I guess, I just …”

Dr. Shefaali Sharma

Dr. Shefaali Sharma, a Madison-based obstetrician and gynecologist, is photographed in Madison, on Aug. 8, 2022. After the Dobbs decision, a pregnant patient asked how the ruling would affect labor and delivery in case of complications. Despite the current vagueness of the Wisconsin abortion ban and what it means for doctors, Sharma has told her patients that “relatively speaking, they won’t see a big change in management” and care for miscarriages.
Dr. Sarah Goetz

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federally protected constitutional right to an abortion, physicians like Dr. Sarah Goetz scrambled to determine how to provide life-saving procedures without risking a felony. Goetz, an obstetrician and gynecologist pictured in her clinic office in Marshfield, cares for patients all across rural northeast Wisconsin.

