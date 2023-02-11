Thanks to a sharp pencil and some action by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council on Feb. 7 approved a budget amendment which will result in a new shelter being completed in Wetmore Park in 2024.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom reminded the council in a report that replacement of the Wetmore Park East Shelter is included in the city’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). In 2021, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was allocated to the shelter project. In 2022, staff began working with Parkitecture + Planning, LLC on the design of the shelter.
The public and community stakeholders provided input that was included in the conceptual design, Grissom wrote, but due to increasing construction costs and incorporating the amenities identified through the public input process, the cost of the shelter exceeded the budget allocated in the CIP.
The PRFC and the Committee of the Whole directed staff to proceed with the Wetmore Shelter Project without increasing overall city borrowing. This would require delaying or reducing the parks projects outlined in the CIP.
At its Jan. 11, 2023 meeting, the PRFC recommended the following changes to the CIP:
2023 — Smith’s Crossing Shelter: Change the funding source to 100% Park Fund: In the 2023 CIP, $171,000 of the total $500,000 budget is funded through borrowing. PRFC is recommending to change the funding of the $171,000 to Park Fund.
2023 — Delay Basketball Court Rehabilitation to 2024: Prior to approval of the 2023 — 2032 CIP, several basketball court rehabilitation projects were slated for 2024. During the approval process, these projects were moved up to 2023. The PRFC is recommending to move these back to 2024 and utilize the $155,000 budgeted in 2023 for the Wetmore Park Shelter.
2023 — Reduce the scope for Davison Park Americans with Disabilities Act: Access and Shelter Project: The Davison Park ADA access and shelter project has a current budget of $45,000, funded from borrowing.
The project includes adding sidewalk and ADA access to the play area, and a prefabricated open-air shelter. The PRFC is recommending to reduce the scope of the project by eliminating the open-air shelter portion of this project. Eliminating the shelter will not affect the accessibility of the park and will result in $20,000 that can be reallocated to the Wetmore Shelter project.
Grissom said the result of the changes to the 2023 CIP will provide $346,000 towards the Wetmore Shelter. Because the shelter project will be constructed over two fiscal years, she said, the remaining $154,000 will be addressed in 2024 as part of the 2024-2033 CIP — requiring additional adjustments to 2024 projects.
Grissom recommended to the council that it approve the changes so the project can move forward in time for completion in fall of 2024.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch applauded the commission, Grissom and the department for finding the budget changes to prevent a budget increase and a potential tax increase for city residents.
Alders voted unanimously to approve the changes to the Capital Improvement Plan.