Thanks to a sharp pencil and some action by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, the Sun Prairie City Council on Feb. 7 approved a budget amendment which will result in a new shelter being completed in Wetmore Park in 2024.

Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom reminded the council in a report that replacement of the Wetmore Park East Shelter is included in the city’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). In 2021, funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was allocated to the shelter project. In 2022, staff began working with Parkitecture + Planning, LLC on the design of the shelter.

