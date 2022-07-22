Election line

A new ordinance amendment by the Dane County Board of Supervisors makes it a $500 fine to engage in disorderly conduct with an election official.

 Metro Creative Connection

The Dane County Board of Supervisors on July 21 considered an Ordinance Amendment to make it an offense to engage in disorderly conduct towards an election official.

The ordinance amendment updates Chapter 34 of Dane County Ordinance – Public Peace and Order. An offense of disorderly conduct directed at an election official under the updated ordinance would include a fine of $500.