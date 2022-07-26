Democrats seeking the 46th Assembly District seat currently held by Rep. Gary Hebl squared off during a forum last Friday, July 22, in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. Candidates (from left) Syed Abbas, Melissa Ratcliff, Mike Jacobs, Analiese Eicher and Andrew Hysell answered a range of questions from qualifications for office to affordable housing.
Two 46th Assembly District candidates — Melissa Ratcliff and Andrew Hysell — defended themselves during a 46th Assembly Candidate Forum held Friday, July 22 from pointed questioning by fellow candidate and current Dane County District 3 Supervisor Analiese Eicher.
The forum held in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building featued all five District 46 Democratic Party candidates for the Assembly seat currently held by Rep. Gary Hebl. The forum was mostly cordial until the Candidate Interaction portion near the end of the forum.
Co-moderated by Don Hooser and Chris Mertes, the forum set aside time near the end of the forum for candidates to discuss previous forum answers, candidate literature by their opponents or anything else campaign-related. The candidates control that portion of the forum without moderator interference.
Eicher began her pointed questioning with Ratcliff. She asked why Ratcliff registered a Ratcliff for Assembly website domain last November when Hebl announced in March that he would be stepping down. Two hours later, Ratcliff announced her campaign and website.
Ratcliff said she was just being prepared for an eventual Assembly run, but seemed surprised by the question.
More intense scrutiny was reserved for Hysell. Eicher asked — as Hysell discussed during the forum — if it is important to re-elect Democrats in Wisconsin, why he contributed money to Republican candidates in Arkansas and Kansas? She was also critical of a reading program he worked for in Kansas.
Hysell also seemed to be caught off guard, asking Eicher where she received her information, but replying that if he was going to be a bi-partisan legislator that he should also contribute money to Republicans and Democrats who supported programs he was working to get passed in the Legislatures in those states.
After Hysell responded to the questions, the candidates — Current Madison alder Syed Abbas, Ratcliff, District 3 Sun Prairie Alder Mike Jacobs, Eicher and Hysell — were allowed to close the forum with their two minute closing statements.
About the forum
The forum was presented by the Sun Prairie Media Center, the Sun Prairie Star, and the KSUN program Talk of the Town. A volunteer timed candidate responses to questions so they would not exceed two minutes so the forum would adhere as closely as possible to a 90-minute time frame.
Candidates responded to seven questions, ranging from why each candidate was a better option to fill Hebl’s seat, to the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling to education funding and affordable housing solutions.
The forum was not aired live, but instead recorded and is currently airing on-demand through the Sun Prairie Media Center’s on-demand platform.
The District 46 Candidate Forum will begin airing this week as part of KSUN’s regular programming on TDS Cable Channels 13 and 1013 or Spectrum channel 983; check the Sun Prairie Cable Access TV listings in this issue of the Sun Prairie Star or online at ksun.tv for more details about air dates and times.