Two Dane County Supervisors representing the Sun Prairie area on the Dane County Board provided different reactions to a Dane County Jail proposal launched by black supervisors just hours after Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced his intent to ship some jail inmates to other county jails.
Former Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and Supervisor Jeff Weigand had different views of the proposal floated by the Black Supervisors Caucus of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
Their jail proposal was revealed just hours after Barrett issued a press release stating his intent to close areas of the Dane County Jail and ship those prisoners to jails in Rock, Iowa and Oneida counties.
Barrett noted it’s been nearly six years since the Dane County Jail Update Study findings that “Dane County should not consider extending the life of the CCB Jail, but should work towards getting out of the building with due haste.”
Without a safe facility in Dane County, Barrett said the Sheriff’s Office will begin shipping residents to other county jails.
“A lack of safe and humane jail space, along with ongoing staffing shortages, has brought us to the difficult decision to place some of our jail residents in other counties,” Barrett said. “I will continue to advocate for a facility to be built in Dane County which reflects our community values.”
Barrett said the eastern section of the City-County Building’s seventh floor, which is the oldest area of the jail, will be closed and residents will be transferred to Rock, Iowa and Oneida County Jails. Approximately 65 men and women will be shipped out of county.
The Sheriff also announced his office will also address jail staffing shortages by offering a lateral hiring opportunity for sworn positions to allow an officer or deputy from another agency to be hired without sacrificing their previous years of service. As of Aug. 1, Dane County is operating at more than 40 deputy positions less than optimal staffing levels.
Black Supervisors reactThe Black Caucus of Dane County’s Board of Supervisors released its plan to resolve the county’s impasse on the Jail Consolidation Project just hours after Barrett announced his intent to ship inmates to other county jails.
The proposal aims to replace existing jail cells in the City-County Building, which are widely considered outdated and inhumane. After being approved by the board in March, progress on the project was stalled because of projected cost overages.
A press release from the Black Caucus said that central to the new plan—officially titled 2021-RES-136—is a set of reforms to Dane County’s criminal justice system. The reforms are designed to lower the jail’s population by addressing severe racial disparities in incarceration.
“These disparities include an incarceration rate for Black individuals that is double the national average,” the release points out.
Under the Black Caucus’ plan, the new jail facility would be smaller than in previous plans.
“A smaller facility would bring the project back on budget and cost less to operate once opened. Data indicate that if disparities are reduced, a smaller jail will meet the county’s needs for years to come. For example, if Dane County’s incarceration rate for its Black population matched that of the United States, there would be 200 fewer people in the county’s jail today,” the release states.
The caucus proposes that money saved through lower operating costs could be used to fund community services.
Their new plan calls for construction of a five-story facility with up to 725 beds (previous proposals called six-story/825 bed facility).
“Arguments that we need a larger facility implicitly assume that we will not address the severe racial disparities that exist in our criminal justice system today,” said Sup. Dana Pellebon, a member of the Black Caucus. “What does that say to Black families in Dane County, like mine?”
Sup. April Kigeya, another member of the Black Caucus, agreed, noting that with the money saved through operating a smaller jail, “community services could be properly funded and expanded. This would further reduce the demand for jail beds, because people’s needs would be met.”
“The Black Caucus plan calls for reforms throughout the criminal justice system, including implementing weekend court, addressing disparities in how cash bail is utilized, eliminating the practice of arresting victims of crime when they report, limiting the length of probation holds, and finding alternatives for youthful offenders,” the press release concludes.
The Black Caucus plan also includes extensive reporting on who ends up in jail, why, and for how long. The reports, the supervisors argue, would foster transparency and allow the county to identify additional opportunities for improvement over time.
Reaction“This is a bad proposal for many reasons,” remarked Weigand, who represents a portion of the Sun Prairie area as District 20 Supervisor.
“Based on the fact that Dane County’s population continues to grow, the fact that crime is on the rise and the fact that people being let out of jail on low cash bail or signature bond are committing heinous crimes, we should be building a larger jail and not a smaller one,” Weigand wrote when asked for comment via email.
“I’m tired of reading stories in the news of our friends and neighbors being killed by people who have been let out of jail on low cash bail or signature bond, “ Weigand wrote, offering links to articles that illustrated his example.
“The other reason why this is a bad idea is the fact that if the Sheriff doesn’t have enough room in our jail he is going to ship inmates to another jail in the state and the Dane County taxpayers will have to pay for that extra expense,” Weigand wrote. “Frankly I’ve tired of people trying to revisit this issue and find a way to let criminals wander our streets. The jail needs to be built so we can keep criminals off our streets.”
Eicher, whose Supervisory District 3 represents a portion of the City of Sun Prairie, reacted after reading the Black Caucus proposal.
“A number of proposals included are practices and programs that Dane County has and are considering for implementation, but are not within the control of the board,” pointed out Eicher, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 46th Assembly seat currently held by Rep. Gary Hebl.
“I’m interested in hearing from the Sheriff and other stakeholders at the DA’s office and in our judiciary about the feasibility and impact, including financial, of an even smaller facility that what was agreed upon by all in March of this year,” Eicher wrote in an email soliciting comment.
“It remains that the current facilities in Dane County are unsafe and outdated and need replacing,” Eicher added, “for those who find themselves in our care as well as our employees.”
Emails soliciting comment from District 21 Supervisor Andrew Schauer and District 19 Supervisor Brenda Yang were not returned before press time on Wednesday, Aug. 3.