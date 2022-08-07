Two Dane County Supervisors representing the Sun Prairie area on the Dane County Board provided different reactions to a Dane County Jail proposal launched by black supervisors just hours after Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced his intent to ship some jail inmates to other county jails.

Former Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and Supervisor Jeff Weigand had different views of the proposal floated by the Black Supervisors Caucus of the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

Jeff Weigand

Weigand
Analiese Eicher

Eicher