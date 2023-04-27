The 16-year-old Sun Prairie female arrested Wednesday after being tasered by Sun Prairie Police has had previous contacts with the SPPD, according to Sgt. Brandon Lingle.

The incident began at 3:48 p.m., when the teen’s father said he was calling police to stop her from running away from home. She grabbed two knives and allegedly threatened to hurt him if he didn’t disconnect the call.

SPPD logo

