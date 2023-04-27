The 16-year-old Sun Prairie female arrested Wednesday after being tasered by Sun Prairie Police has had previous contacts with the SPPD, according to Sgt. Brandon Lingle.
The incident began at 3:48 p.m., when the teen’s father said he was calling police to stop her from running away from home. She grabbed two knives and allegedly threatened to hurt him if he didn’t disconnect the call.
Lingle said she use tools to break out the window of her father’s vehicle, then attempted unsuccessfully to use a screwdriver to start the vehicle.
“We set up a perimeter [and] gave verbal commands to her to drop the knives,” Lingle recalled. “We had a Dane County negotiator come up and try to work with her. Eventually, she was holding three knives and not being cooperative, refused commands and was tased.”
After being cleared through a medical evaluation at a local facility, the female was placed under arrest for second degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property, then transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. The charges have been referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s office for consideration.
The 16-year-old Sun Prairie female has had previous contact with law enforcement, Lingle said, including investigations involving car theft.
Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning
If you get a call from someone claiming to be a sheriff’s deputy demanding a fee because a warrant is out for your arrest — or any other reason — just hang up. Then report the call to local law enforcement.
That’s the advice the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is offering to the community receiving a report of an attempted scam reported by a Madison woman. Claiming to be a deputy, a caller told the woman there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest and demanded that she come to the Public Safety Building with $4,000 in cash. The woman then called the sheriff’s office and confirmed the call was a scam.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, law enforcement will never request money over the phone. The sheriff’s office is warning the community, offering advice to prevent other incidents. Be suspicious of the following:
• Receiving unsolicited calls.
• Requests for personal information.
• Requests to pay for anything with a gift card.
• Attempting to prolong the call and prevent you from hanging up.
• The use of threats or any pressure tactic.
Report of gun use in road rage under investigation
Lingle said the SPPD is investigating a road rage incident near the 151-Grand Avenue interchange that was reported April 26 at 4:10 p.m. in which both parties claimed the other flashed a gun.
Lingle said officers made contact with both parties, and each claimed the other driver had been driving aggressively, then flashed a gun.
One of the males involved said the other one flashed a black handgun but did not point it at him.
Lingle said officers searched both vehicles and were unable to find a handgun.
Officers are still checking traffic cameras to see whether or not the road rage suspect can be identified.
Theft investigation continuing
The SPPD is investigating a report of a theft after someone left their camera and an iPad on the top of their vehicle on the highway. The iPad was found by the owner using a tracking GPS on the iPad. The owner tracked the iPad first to an address in Madison, and then to an address on Circle Drive in Sun Prairie.
Both items are valued at a total of roughly $2000.