Disregarding many recommendations made last week, the Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole voted on Tuesday June 14 to distribute American Rescue Plan Act money for city projects and local non-profits ranging from a children’s museum to a senior activity center.
Alders approved $1 million in external requests for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Shelter from the Storm Ministries, Colonial Club, Sunshine Place, Firemen’s Park, YMCA of Dane County, Sun Prairie Historical Restoration Inc., Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center, the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition, the Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition, Sun Prairie Parks Friends and Explore Children’s Museum.
The Colonial Club is receiving partial funding at $100,000 of a $150,000 request. The club is working with the Dane County Office on Energy & Climate Change, which developed a lighting plan recommendation. The new lighting plan provides for new LED lighting that provides a 50% reduction in lighting energy use and new LED light fixtures to provide a higher quality light than existing fluorescent fixtures.
The club sought $150,000 to complete one phase of the lighting replacement plan. However, Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power wrote in the club’s application that the club will also be requesting funds from other sources and use some of the club’s own dollars to pay for the total project costs.
YMCA of Dane County will receive $128,390 to allow more kids to enjoy the facilities of the Sun Prairie YMCA (also known as the Sun Prairie YMCA) and its Day Camp program, which uses facilities at the Sun Prairie Lions Clubhouse in the Town of Bristol.
Boys and Girls Club of Dane County received $145,741 to help pay for its pre-school program at the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club at 232 Windsor St. Project expenses listed in the club’s application include food as well as personnel costs for the assistant club director, professional training, staffing expenses, programming and a lead/assistant pre-kindergarten teacher.
Sun Prairie Historical Restoration Inc. received $25,000. Last week, SPHRI President Linda Martin appeared before the Sun Prairie City Council and acknowledged what the donation — if given final approval by the city council — would do for the organization. “To get $25,000 is really like getting $150,000 to us,” Martin said.
SPHRI helps preserve The Crosse House, 133 W. Main St., as a unique meeting place, educational resource and a display area for the Sun Prairie Historical Society, which has held two exhibits in the house since the first week in May. SPHRI will use the money to upgrade building safety, including upgrading the water system; invest in a professional website and produce a Crosse House video to use during events and purchase a large TV to be wall-mounted and used during events; print brochures and flyers, and investing in a computer system with software and office equipment to assist with booking and managing the venue. The donation will also allow SPHRI to hose the Wisconsin Genealogy Society’s annual meeting in Sun Prairie — bringing tourism dollars to Sun Prairie because attendees will stay overnight, dine at local restaurants and patronize downtown businesses.
Juanona Brewster’s “Stressbusting in the 21st Century” program to be produced through the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center received $78,000 to offer education related to mental health concerns. The Friends, with assistance from the Sun Prairie Media Center, will produce a series of programs to increase individual, family, and community awareness of mental health issues and managing the realities of our lives in the 21st century by developing useful stress management strategies. All content is developed using the most current cognitive evidence and brain research on achieving mental wellness by more effectively managing stress. Episodes will be produced monthly beginning in July and released one month later through November 2023.
Brewster wrote that participants will have more tools to expand awareness of personal, professional, and societal stressors and can then more effectively develop some strategies for self-care. The process will also give participants the tools and energy to strengthen supportive, healing, and nurturing environments for children and families.
The Sun Prairie Parks Friends will receive $13,000 for a new trailer to store equipment used by volunteers and Friends members during park clean-up and special events. In an open letter to alders and the mayor, SPPF President Jonathan Stevens wrote that any partial donation will be used to help the Friends achieve their mission.
Explore Children’s Museum, located just behind Subway at 1433 W. Main St., received $64,214 of a requested $149,946 to repair or replace several exhibits that have seen heavy use since the museum opened in January. The museum averages about 141 visitors per day (up to 400 per weekend) and has not turned any family away for inability to pay.
One of the exhibits in need of replacement is the Wind Wall. “While we originally wanted to purchase a genuine Amazing Airways Wind Wall exhibit, we had to compromise with a less expensive, handmade replica that we have come to find out is not durable enough to withstand our attendance volume. We have a bid from the original creator of this technology, Amazing Airways, that would allow us to repair and improve the exhibit to be utilized for years to come. This exhibit has been our most used opportunity for children who play at the museum! ECM is requesting funding to purchase the exhibit. We will coordinate a special fundraiser to pay for shipping of the new exhibit and recruit volunteer support to assist with the installation,” wrote Explore Executive Director Katey Kamoku.
Like Explore, Firemen’s Park in the Prairie – also known as the Dream Park – will use its $30,000 grant to replace the handicapped accessible, poured-in-place rubber pathways at the park, which is located off Park Street adjacent to Angell Park. Rebecca Ketelsen from the park board wrote that the surface must be replaced this season to keep the park safe and accessible.
SPARC received $15,000 for its Local Action Fund to continue its popular Snack Smart program, which purchases and distributes nutritional snacks for food-insecure children. Cathy Pagel said the group distributes nutritional snack bars, cheese sticks, yogurt and peanut butter sandwiches on a monthly basis. The snacks are available for teachers to keep in their classrooms to distribute as the need arises. Students may also go directly to the social worker for a snack throughout the day and especially for the cheese and yogurt that must be refrigerated.
The Sun Prairie Library Foundation will receive $30,000 to assist with marketing and advertising the library’s capital campaign. Library Director Svetha Hetzler said the mission of the foundation is to raise money for the library, so the marketing and advertising materials will be used to support that mission — including the promotion of the capital campaign to expand the library.
The Sun Prairie Wellness Coalition — though not recommended for funding last week — received its requested $96,837 for a project entitled Breaking the Silence Building Mental Wellness. The project will be supported by funding received from the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth Incentive Grant in addition to the requested ARPA funding. Co-directors Katie Peterson and Janelle Vreugdenhil said the project is designed to provide accessible and inclusive mental health education and awareness, increase community access to mental health information and resources, increase prevention efforts, increase understanding of community experience and need related to mental health concerns – specifically among those most impacted by health inequities — and to reduce stigma associated with mental health.
Shelter from the Storm Ministries will get $150,000 to continue to provide shelter for homeless mothers with children in Sun Prairie, as well as assistance to getting those single mothers to find a permanent home with their family.
Sunshine Place will be receiving $123,818 to be used to support staff to assist individuals and families with connection to emergency shelter and in securing and/or maintaining stable housing as part of its Rays of Hope Emergency Assistance Program. Funds will partially support staff time of a new full-time Housing Navigation Specialist, as well as limited staff time for program oversight by the Executive Director.
Alders rejected previously recommended requests for Waiting to Exhale Events and Sustain Dane, opting to allocate them no ARPA money.