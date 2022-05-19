The Sun Prairie Public Library’s “The Next Chapter” campaign for a renovated and expanded library can raise $3.5 million to match the city’s commitment, Jodi Sweeney and Theresa Stevens told members of the Committee of the Whole on May 17.
Stevens told alders they had promised to return to report to the Sun Prairie City Council when the Capital Campaign Planning Study was completed. Tuesday’s presentation was the first time alders heard from Stevens, who is executive director of the Sun Prairie Library Foundation, and Sweeney, who is working with the foundation as a fundraising consultant.
Sweeney told alders that 50 people participated in the planning study through 30 to 60 minute personal interviews, telephone interviews and surveys.
In a memo to the council included in the Committee of the Whole packet, Sweeney and Stevens pointed out several areas of the project that were noted as important for the library project:
• An expanded children’s/youth section, including a distinct teen/young adult section;
● Unique outdoor spaces for expanded programming and gathering places for a variety of activities;
● An atrium that can be used for both Library and community events, additional community gathering space, reading space, access to library materials after hours;
● Additional large and small rooms for meetings and programs;
● Makerspace, creativity area, Media Center collaboration;
● Sustainability features, solar panels, microgrid system, electric vehicle charging stations;
In the memo, Stevens and Sweeney wrote that the study demonstrated a $3.5 million dollar fundraising goal was feasible and can be achieved through the following avenues:
● Major gifts/cornerstone gifts;
● Local business sponsorships;
● 100 Extraordinary Women;
● Community campaign; and
● In-kind donations.
The memo also stated that several naming opportunities are being considered, however the Sun Prairie Library Board has voted NOT to allow the naming of the library, only spaces within and the new exterior spaces. 5 year pledges are an option to give. The Library Foundation will make the initial cornerstone gift of $250,000.
“I’m happy to tell you the community is very excited about this project,” Sweeney said. She said the concept of a public-private partnership was applauded among the people she talked with, and many said it was the only way the project could happen.
“People wanted to thank you for having the leadership to make this happen,” Sweeney told alders. She said people are “thrilled” with the outdoor spaces, atrium, large and small meeting rooms as well as the sustainability factors.
Sweeney said $3.5 million is doable in the community of Sun Prairie.
“We have real interest from a number of the local businesses,” Sweeney said.
The 100 Extraordinary Women Campaign involves identifying and asking 100 women to pledge $1,000 each to raise $100,000 for the library expansion project. She said the Planning Committee is scheduled to convene its first meeting next week.
Then, the fundraising will enter a quiet phase where major gifts are identified and organized, before the public phase begins and major gifts will be announced.
District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch asked about the decision not to offer the ability to rename the library, and wondered whether any other community that Sweney had worked with to raise money for libraries had allowed it.
Sweeney said the Sun Prairie project is her 19th library project, but only one has allowed the name of the library to be named in exchange for a $1.5 million gift.
District 2 Alder Brent Eisberner asked if the $3.5 million goal is exceeded, whether that money would offset the city’s commitment to the project.
Stevens said that would likely be discussed when that occurs, and that fundraising could even be expanded beyond the opening date for the library expansion. She said she anticipated there will be some adjustment in the costs associated with the library expansion, and those costs could be absorbed by additional fundraising beyond the $3.5 million goal.
The Library Foundation is in the process of recruiting community members to join the capital campaign planning committee, which will run May to early August and focus on the 100 Extraordinary Women, develop community education outreach materials and donor recognition space, initial visionary gifts, and event planning.
Alders were not required to act on the report, which was provided for information only.
In a related item, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker reminded alders of the Library Foundation’s Gatsby Gala, scheduled for Friday May 20 at The Loft at 132, which will raise money for the Sun Prairie Library Foundation.