Bailey Road site picked for $17.5 million Public Works Campus

A new Sun Prairie Public Works Campus is slated to be built on city-owned land off Bailey Road in 2029, saving the city from buying land.
The proposed facility on the city’s southeast will include heated garage space, cold storage space, along with administrative and crew areas.
City officials say the Public Works Facility at 201 S. Bristol St., constructed in 1997, has outgrown its space for employees, storage and vehicle parking. An aging roof and HVAC system are also plaguing the building, city management analyst Lauren Freeman said.
Consultants proposed a 112,000 sq. ft. facility on a 19-acre lot. The proposed campus would be adjacent to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Fleet Maintenance Building.
Using the city-owned Bailey Road is a plus. City officials reported that it would have cost up to $3 million to buy land. Freeman reported that the city looked at the current location of Sun Prairie Utilities but the site was too small. Freeman said that finding industrial land and space in Sun Prairie is very limited and is being sold at a premium.
The city included the design and construction of a new Public Works Campus in the 2023-33 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). It is not known yet how the project will impact city taxpayers.
Freeman said with the city’s projected growth on the southeast side the Public Works Campus would be a centralized location in the next decade. The city is expected to extend Clarmar Drive south to connect with Bailey Road, as the project moves forward.
The city expects to create a state-of-the-art green campus, using solar, along with effluent from the waste treatment plant to generate geothermal heating and cooling, Freeman said.
The city will hire a consultant to prepare a master plan for the campus.