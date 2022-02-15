Sun Prairie resident Robert Meyer has launched his second Wisconsin gubernatorial campaign, seeking to unseat Gov. Tony Evers as a Democrat in the 2022 primary election on Aug. 9.
Meyer, who also ran as a Republican for governor in 2018, said in his recent announcement that he may have set the all-time US record for the most votes ever received in any gubernatorial election per campaign dollar raised or spent.
“Four years ago I ran against Scott Walker as an moderate Republican, forcing him into a primary,” Meyer said in a statement on his campaign website. “His fiscal policies had reached the point of diminishing returns after two full terms. Despite raising just $10 in outside contributions, I received 38,269 votes -- likely the all-time US record.
“Now I am challenging the incumbent as a Reinstitutionalist Democrat in order to more fully inform the public and the legislature; advocate our shared stewardship responsibilities; and provide desperately needed school leadership,” the candidate said, also in a statement on his website.
Meyer said he submitted his Declaration of Candidacy to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and registered his Campaign Committee with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.
Meyer said he is running as a Reinstitutionalist Democrat in order to provide the state with urgently-needed leadership. Meyer said Reinstitutionalism means getting back to the basics and focusing on the collective practice of democracy.
“This includes following the law, informing ourselves, voting, and not cheating (e.g. gerrymandering),” Meyer said in a section about reinstitutionalism on his campaign website.
“Wisconsin is a beautiful destination state with a uniquely diverse economy and an important political history,” said Meyer. “I can’t imagine that I am the only person anxious to move on from our political stalemating, bottom quartile literacy outcomes, lack of fiscal planning, sectarian discord and dysfunctional legislation. We’re responsible to do a far better job of running our state than this.”
On his website, Meyer said the state needs “an actual education governor” now.
“Wisconsin is one of the last states to move on from antiquated ‘three cueing’ K-2 reading instruction. Pre-service teachers are actually still taught this disproven theory at the UW!” Meyer said.
“A lifelong, bureaucrat, Dr. Evers has determinedly avoided this problem despite our African American 3rd graders (and other subgroups) reading an entire school year behind their counterparts in other states,” Meyer’s website statement reads. “I will direct DPI to start supporting our educators with the most current Science of Reading information essential for all students and teachers to succeed.”
A native Iowan, Meyer has a music education bachelor’s degree and an MBA degree from the University of Iowa. He moved to Wisconsin 25 years ago to work in the publishing industry, and today is president of Ventris Learning and a frequent presenter about language and literacy topics.
Meyer also ran for Sun Prairie Mayor in 2007.
“I have conservative fiscal views, and moderate to liberal social views,” Meyer said in a statement on his campaign website.
“I've been a Green Bay Packer fan since 1965,” Meyer added. “I met Vince Lombardi in 1969 and he continues to be my inspiration and not just because of the Packers' winning record.”
To learn more visit www.robertmeyerforgovernor.org or email governormeyer@gmail.com.