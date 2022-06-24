Sun Prairie community members, local organizations, school leaders and district representatives all came to Carriage Hills Estates Park in Sun Prairie on Saturday afternoon, June 19 to celebrate Juneteenth.
More than 500 people arrived at the park between 2-5:30 p.m. to listen to spoken word poetry and musicians, play yard games and basketball, watch various performances and eat food.
“Our history goes back to 1865 when the last slaves were freed,” National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NCAAP) – Dane County member Greg Jones said. “Today, the fight for freedom continues.”
The event was a citywide effort for more awareness and recognition of the important date in history, as well as celebrate when the last slaves in Texas were freed on June 19, 1865.
There were numerous community organizations involved with the events, providing raffle prizes, games and other forms of entertainment. Some of the sponsors included the Sun Prairie Public Library, City of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Community Schools, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Sun Prairie Area School District. Other participants included Life Church Dane County, Sunshine Place, Sun Prairie Explore Children’s Museum, and The Faith Place Church. Also, members from the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue and Police Department were interacting with community members throughout the afternoon.
Sun Prairie school children read a Juneteenth poem that they created, titled “A Juneteenth Proclamation.” It is an original work by students A’Zarie Winters, Dar’Ryla Bryson, Elly True, Emma Huggins, Kim’Miah Bryson, Leelah Pfeifer, Lexi Partridge and Martell Deyampert. They were supervised and helped by Co-Directors Sara Kiiru, Stacey Dudley and Ysa Rivera.
These students and directors form the group Poetics. They just started this past Spring, with students reading poetry on announcements.
Part of the Juneteenth poem reads, “From 1865 to the heat of today, we celebrate freedom, we make a new way. We’re a new generation that you haven’t met. We choose to remember so we never forget.”
The proclamation focuses on students proclaiming equality for all identities and how they are a new generation that will create a world where all humans can thrive.
Kiiru, a part-time library assistant and former English teacher at Northside Elementary, is one of the directors and leaders of this new program. She came up with this program when asking herself, “how can we give voice to the marginalized?”
The students represent Northside Elementary, Central Heights Middle School and Patrick Marsh Middle School, as well as Wentworth Junior High School in Calumet City, Illinois.
“Our goal is to proclaim a new way forward,” Kiiru said. “We always talk about Independence Day, but Juneteenth should be in that same conversation.”
Kiiru refers to how July 4, 1776 doesn’t truly mark independence and freedom for all.
“That holiday wasn’t real for everyone,” she said.
The eight students are a group of poets with different backgrounds inspiring and changing society. Kiiru wanted to make sure it wasn’t just a white-centered group.
“I am super passionate about black liberation and dismantling white supremacy,” Poetics Co-director Sara Kiiru said.
Sun Prairie District 1 Alderperson Steve Stocker, who attended the celebration, said he was pleased to be able to have such an event held in his district.
“It’s important for the city to celebrate this event,” Stocker said. “Recognizing this history is very important.”
The Dynamic Badgerettes, a majorette dance team from Madison, performed in the park. The team consists of youth, ages 4-17 that perform across the state. The program gives kids a safe place to go to and meet others.
“It’s important to get our kids out in the sunlight and into the communities at events like this,” Manager Shyla Porter said.
There were numerous other guest speakers and performances, including the South Shore Drill Team and a drum and dance performance.
“We should have many events like this to bring out the history and engage the children,” Sun Prairie Community Schools Patrick Marsh Community Site Coordinator Brian McKenzie said. ”It brings that rapport and family connection.”
City of Sun Prairie Communication and Diversity Strategist Jake King discussed the importance of teaching the community about diversity and that the community continues to diversify.
“There’s a modern shift of cultural teaching,” King said. “We are building a generation that is teaching another generation of cultural importance.”
On Friday, the Sun Prairie Public Library held its own Juneteenth celebration featuring UW-Madison student and first-wave scholar Auzzie Dodson, who helped roughly 80 kids, including many that belong to the Boys & Girls Clubs, decorate their own personal quilts.
“I like to bring communities together through art,” Dodson said. “I felt this event aligned with my art practice.”
The kids gave the quilts back to Dodson, who is assembling them to create one large display.
“The individual freedom squares will be on display at the library in a couple weeks,” Sun Prairie Library Head of Youth Services Lynn Montague said.
The library event also featured the reading of the book, “Opal Lee and what it means to be free,” by Alice Faye Duncan, and an ice cream social with yard games.
“I’ve been living by the motto: ‘they survived so that we can thrive,’” Dodson said. “I am pushing the next generation to live free and in a better world than us.”
Like everyone else involved in the two-day celebration, Dodson said the only way to share importance and awareness for Juneteenth is by holding events like these and getting the children involved.
“I would like to push the narrative forward,” Dodson said, “towards a better future for all.”