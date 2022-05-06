The City of Sun Prairie has committed to being an organization that is StigmaFree for individuals impacted by mental health issues. Organizations can take the pledge offered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and commit to addressing the stigma surrounding mental health issues through different events, practices, and programming.
StigmaFreeNAMI’s StigmaFree initiative encourages organizations to consider the well-being of employees and create changes that have a lasting impact. Although every organization is different in how it operates, NAMI recommends embedding the following best practices into regular operations and workplace culture:
• Create company policies regarding mental health.
• Show support to employees experiencing mental health challenges.
• Provide management training.
• Decrease stigma in the workplace.
As a StigmaFree partner, organizations have access to NAMI’s advisors, experts, and educational content. The City of Sun Prairie is taking advantage of these resources and offering mental health programming for city staff and the community as well as reviewing policies to ensure they are more inclusive for individuals impacted by mental health issues.
Mental Health Awareness Month
On Tuesday, May 3, Mayor Esser proclaimed the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Sun Prairie (see related video with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
To recognize the significance of this time, the city will be offering programming for city staff and the community on this topic.
Juanona Brewster from Join In Action will be spending time with city staff to teach on topics such as chronic stress, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE), and other common mental health challenges. She will also be coaching participants on how to deal with these challenges in practical ways.
NAMI Dane County will be hosting two sessions at the Sun Prairie Public Library that spend some time presenting on the fundamentals of mental illness, supporting a loved one with a mental health challenge, and the Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) Sun Prairie Police Department officers go through.
Additionally, there will be a lived experience panel made up of individuals sharing their recovery story of living with a mental illness. These sessions will take place in person on Wednesday, May 18 and Tuesday, May 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
“It is important to me that everyone in Sun Prairie feel they are safe and that they belong in this community regardless of their mental health status,” said Esser. “I encourage all in our community to increase awareness and understanding of mental health challenges, reduce stigma and discrimination, and promote accessible services for all.”
To register for the community programming opportunities, please go to https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/events/month/2022/05 and select the preferred date to attend.
For specific questions about the StigmaFree initiative, please contact Jake King, Communications and Diversity Strategist, at jking@cityofsunprairie.com.