City will use federal grant money to hire Neighborhood Navigators manager

A federal grant will boost the efforts of the Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators program.
A manager will be hired to help run the program and navigators will see a bump in pay from $12.85 to $18 per hour. The remaining grant funds will be used to buy laptops and hot spots for the Navigator team.
The $144,954 grant will be distributed to the Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators program over the next three years.
Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators have been at the front lines in the last two year providing food and other resources to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents in the Rolling Prairie, Vandenburg Heights and The Elements neighborhoods facing eviction, health problems, or just needing a boost to get by have found relief through the program.
Neighborhood Navigators saw high demand during the Covid-19 pandemic with people needing financial and health services. Grissom, who now oversees the program, says bringing in a dedicated manager for the Neighborhood Navigators is necessary to handle the team’s needs and the surge in demand for services.
The program connects people to resources for food, clothing, rent assistance, transportation, healthcare, employment and other services. It also helps neighbors meet one another and develop relationships.
Grissom said city staff worked with the Wisconsin Department of Human Services grant administrator to find the best ways to utilize the funds. City alders approved a budget amendment Tuesday to move forward with hiring a manager. The funds will be reimbursed by the end of the year.
The Sun Prairie grant is part of $9 million in federal funds that were awarded throughout Wisconsin.