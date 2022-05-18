The City of Sun Prairie received funds from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) to implement projects that improve the safety of the roadways in Sun Prairie and will use them to upgrade the West Main Street-O'Keeffe Avenue Intersection (above) in Sun Prairie.
The city applied for the funds in March.
The goal of the safety program is to fund highway safety projects at sites that have experienced high crash history, according to Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher.
Specifically, the grant's purpose is to develop stand-alone highway safety projects engineered to reduce the number and severity of all streets and highways. A priority is placed on low-cost options that can be implemented in a timely manner.
Funds from this program will be allocated towards vehicle and pedestrian improvements at the intersection of O’Keeffe Avenue & McCoy Road/Sunfield Street.
Specific improvements include the installation of traffic signals with signal heads over each lane and pedestrian count down timers.
Additionally, turn lanes will be reconfigured along with increased street lighting.
The total cost of the projects is $722,833 with $650,500 coming from the HSIP program. The federal funding ratio is typically 90% and requires a 10% match of state and/or local funds.
Construction is anticipated to occur in 2025.
“Receiving these funds allows us to make significant vehicle and pedestrian improvements for our community,” said Adam Schleicher, Director of Public Services.