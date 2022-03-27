Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 23, 2022:
Cesar A. Aguirre, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license March 1, $124.
Kacie M. Bailey, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way making left turn Feb. 27, $98.80.
Shaquille Banks, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct May 30 2021, $187.
Devon E. Benjamin, Madison, operating while suspended Feb. 2, $124.
Jonathon W. Breitkreutz, Jefferson, retail theft Feb. 17, $376.
Payton C. Castillo, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred Feb. 27.
Davonta V. Corner, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation Feb. 7, $124.
Lashay L. Delphie, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 8, $124.
Alwyn A. Foster, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 27, $124.
Lawrence J. Foster, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit Feb. 18, $98.80.
Joshua D. Hunt, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Feb. 20, $124.
Anita M. James, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 17, $313.
Michael D. Jasper, Waunakee, non-registration of motor vehicle Feb. 1, dismissed.
Ryan N. Jennings, Sun Prairie, violation of red traffic control signal March 4, $98.80.
Benjamin A. Kiesling, Sun Prairie, improper stop at stop sign March 7, $98.80.
Rena L. Lien, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Feb. 24, $124.
Richard D. Martinez, Madison, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred Feb. 26.
Bryawna M. May, Sun Prairie, operating after revocation March 2, $124.
Sinafik A. Mengistu, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Feb. 7, $98.80.
Tyra O. Overstreet, Oregon, operating vehicle with suspended registration March 1, $98.80.
Latanya D. Reeves, DeForest, operating while suspended Feb. 27, $124.
Dexter D. Robinson, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn Feb. 19, $98.80.
Jarel C. Scoville, Blue Mounds, operating motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, $861; operating motor vehicle with blood-alcohol content of .08 or more, dismissed; both occurred Feb. 7.
Michael D. Simmons, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; both occurred Feb. 27.
Rosebud Simmons, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct Feb. 25, $187.
Keegan D. Szydel, Grafton, failure to stop for flashing red Feb. 19, $98.80.
Jukedra L. Thomas, Madison, operating after revocation Feb. 27, $124.
Darletha A. Williams, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 11, $124.
Daniel K. Woods, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red Feb. 19, $98.80.
Qiulao Yan, Sun Prairie, driving too fast for conditions Feb. 22, $136.60.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes