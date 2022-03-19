The Sun Prairie Media Center is looking for baseball and softball broadcasters.
103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio has been your radio home for Cardinals softball and baseball action for several years and is set to broadcast several games throughout the upcoming 2022 season.
Anticipation for the Cardinals' softball and baseball has never been greater after the Sun Prairie baseball team added to its record of state baseball titles by winning its ninth Division 1 championship with an 11-2 victory over Bay Port on July 1, 2021.
The Cardinals softball team also had a successful 2021 season, making it all the way to the championship game before being edged out by Kaukauna 1-0 in the title matchup.
But in order to have a successful broadcast season, the Sun Prairie Media Center needs announcers. If you have interest in getting the best seat in the house and have availability to call any number of games, please contact Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com or at 608-837-4193.
Free equipment training is available and access to a department vehicle is also available to licensed drivers.
The SPMC is also looking for corporate sponsors for its upcoming coverage; contact Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com or at 608-837-4193 if you are interested.