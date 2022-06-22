Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue evacuated a Park Circle building Tuesday, June 21 after a report of a gas leak.
Fire Marshal Mark Mlekush said SPFR responded to a report of a natural gas smell in the 300 block of Park Circle. Fire crews arrived within five minutes of notification from the Dane County Communications Center and noted a two-story multi-family structure and began to evaluate the scene.
Residents reported smelling natural gas in the structure. Fire crews entered each apartment and used natural gas sensing meters to evaluate the severity of the leak.
One apartment had readings that were elevated. The building was immediately evacuated and the occupant of the affected apartment was assisted to fresh air. He was ultimately transported by Sun Prairie EMS paramedics to the hospital for additional evaluation and monitoring.
Further SPFR investigation revealed that a knob on a gas burning appliance (stove) has been inadvertently bumped into the “on” position, releasing natural gas into the apartment and ultimately the entire structure.
The knob was returned to the “off” position, the structure ventilated and checked for additional sources of natural gas.
After SPFR crews were confident no additional sources of natural gas were in the area, and the structure ventilated, residents were allowed to return to their apartments.
SPFR was assisted by Sun Prairie EMS and the Sun Prairie Police Department.
SPFR reminds the public that any time a “rotten egg” smell is noticed, evacuate the area or structure immediately. Once in a safe area, call your utility provider or 911. That “rotten egg” smell is intentionally added to natural gas to ensure that a leak can be easily detected immediately. To learn more, see we-energies.com.