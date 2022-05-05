The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry (SPPRF) Department is excited to announce the first ever Jurassic Parks Run on Saturday, May 7 at 8 a.m. at Stoneridge Estates Community Park.
Proceeds from the event will support the department’s “Recreation is for Everyone” Scholarship Fund, that provides 50% — 100% scholarships for SPPRF programs as well as season passes to the Family Aquatic Center.
The event is kicking off with free Kids Dino Dash waves at 8 a.m., 8:10 a.m., and 8:20 a.m. Waves are determined based on kids’ ages. After the Dino Dashes, the 5K/8k race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The 5k/8k courses will follow the City’s bike paths and go through the neighboring parks of Orfan Park and Liberty Park.
Four-legged friends are also welcome to participate in the Dog Jog. Dogs can participate in the 5k or 8k. They must stay on a leash the entire race.
Registration for the 5k/8k is $25 and includes a t-shirt and goodie bag. The Dog Jog is $10 and dogs will receive a bandana and goodie bag. T-shirts are available for purchase for Dino Dash participants.
Participants can pick up their t-shirts and goodie bags on Friday, May 6 from 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the SPPRF office located at the Westside Community Service building (2598 W. Main St.) or on the morning of the race on Saturday, May 7 from 7-8 a.m. at the Stoneridge Estates Community Park shelter. Event check-in and registration is required.
The Jurassic Parks Race is based on SPPRF’s Department Mascot, a t-rex named Parker N. Rex. Created in 2019, Parker N. Rex is the face of SPPRF and he encourages community members to enjoy all that our parks have to offer. Parker N. Rex will be participating in each of the Dino Dash waves on Saturday.
Following the races on Saturday, there will be a post-race celebration and health fair. Numerous organizations and businesses focused on health and fitness will be onsite hosting a variety of activities. Community members and race participants are invited to attend.
“The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is so excited to host the first ever Jurassic Parks Run this weekend,” said Kristin Grissom, Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Director. “Sun Prairie has so many amazing parks and bike trails, and this is a fun way to showcase a few of the amenities available to everyone in the community, while also supporting a worthy cause.”
Information and registration for each of the races can be found online at https://cityofsunprairie.com/jurassicparksrun.
Follow Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry on Facebook and Instagram to learn more upcoming events.