Sun Prairie Utilities is urging customers who are behind on their utility bills to contact the utility and discuss payment options to avoid service disconnection.
Wisconsin’s moratorium on residential service disconnection ends April 15. After that date, utilities statewide may begin to disconnect service to customers who are past due on payment of their electric bills.
“Working at the utility, we have a responsibility to do our best to collect unpaid bills and keep costs in check for all of our customers,” said Dave Euclide, SPU Customer Service Manager.
“We encourage customers struggling with their SPU bills to reach out to us here at the utility," Euclide added, "and to contact assistance programs like the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.”
The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) provides bill pay assistance to help income-eligible residents with heating costs, electric costs, and energy crises. Residents at risk of disconnection may be eligible for crisis assistance even if they have already received a benefit from WHEAP.
For more information, including eligibility criteria, customers can call 1-866-432-8947 or visit homeenergyplus.wi.gov to connect with their local energy assistance agency.
Wisconsin renters may also be eligible for both utility bill and rental assistance through the new Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program. For more information on this statewide program, or to apply, visit wiscap.org/wera, email support@wera.help, or call local agency Urban Triage at 608-299-4128.
Assistance available at Sunshine Place
Additionally, residents experiencing hardship can seek assistance through the Sunshine Place. The organization is a local one-stop shop for community members in need of assistance for food, housing, clothing, transportation, utilities, and more.
Contact Sunshine Place online at sunshineplace.org or by phone at 608-825-3225. SPU has partnered with the Sunshine Place by providing a $25,000 donation to help local residents with SPU utility bill assistance.
In the event the utility has to limit service, SPU staff will issue a disconnection notice and attempt a phone message. SPU urges all customers to update their phone number of record to ensure all communications are properly received.
To learn more about payment options or to see if you qualify for a payment arrangement, call SPU at 608-837-5500 between 8 a.m and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We want everyone in the community to know there is help available to them,” said Euclide. “If you’re struggling with paying your bill, please give us a call so we can figure it out together.”