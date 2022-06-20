Police arrested and jailed one man for carrying a concealed weapon and other charges, and cited another male in connection with an incident that occurred at McDonald’s, 505 A St., on June 16.
At 10:57 a.m., a witness saw what he believed to be a male with a handgun in a waist band standing outside of McDonald’s, according to Sun Prairie Police Lt. Ryan Cox.
When officers responded, they found two males inside the restaurant. They displayed deceptive behavior and were uncooperative. When officers attempted to place them both into investigative detention, one of them pulled away from police and the other took off running.
The first male, who had a loaded 9mm handgun in the front of his waistband, was immediately detained by police. The second male ran south towards Walgreens, and then west along Emerald Terrace before police set up a small perimeter and arrested him. Upon completion of the investigation, police:
• Cited Kwantrell Vargas, 20, of Middleton, for knowingly resisting or obstructing an officer, then released him.
• Arrested Marcus Reynolds, 19, of Middleton for possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a Schedule II narcotic without a prescription (police suspect the drug was Adderall but test results were not available as of press time June 20th) then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Middleton man arrested for OWI had handgunCox said a 46-year-old Middleton man stopped for operating his motor vehicle left of the center line near Cliff and Columbus streets on June 17 had a loaded Glock handgun despite the provisions of his parole.
A SPPD officer initiated a traffic stop at 1:38 a.m. near the intersection after allegedly seeing the male driver cross the center line.
A vehicle search yielded a fully loaded Glock handgun. “He is disqualified from possession of firearms,” Cox said.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Telly Kincade, 46, of Middleton for being a felon in possession of a firearm, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. He also received a citation for operating after suspension and was jailed on a 12-hour hold for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI)-second offense.
Mauston man arrested for third offense OWI after hitting parked cars, houseSun Prairie police investigated a car-house collision during the early morning hours of June 18 on North Bristol Street.
Cox said at 3:09 a.m., officers responded to a 3:09 a.m. report of a car that had just struck a house and several parked cars in the driveway in the 200 block of North Bristol Street. The investigation showed he failed to stop his vehicle at Bristol and Windsor and collided with several parked vehicles near the intersection, and damaged a garage door as well.
Cox said the driver was transported to an area hospital. Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Thomas Vanschoyck, 24, of Mauston for OWI-third offense, and will be transported to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed upon medical clearance.
Fitchburg man arrested after high-risk traffic stop
Sun Prairie police on June 20 arrested a 39-year-old Fitchburg man who allegedly eluded officers after radar caught him traveling at 30 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
Cox said an officer conducting radar speed enforcement near Sweet Grass Drive and Musket Ridge Drive at 2:05 a.m. recorded a vehicle traveling at 55 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone. When both a male driver and a female passenger got out of the vehicle and responded to commands, the male driver jumped back into the car and sped off.
“The vehicle eluded law enforcement so we disengaged,” Cox said about the chase.
But police located the vehicle in the middle of the road, but the vehicle was not placed in park and it struck another vehicle.
“We ended up identifying the driver after his passengers identified him for leaving them in the car,” Cox said.
A high-risk stop was conducted on the identified driver’s vehicle after he was located in the neighborhood and placed under arrest, Cox said.
Police arrested Sergio Molina, 39, from Fitchburg for eluding an officer and cited him for speeding, operating after suspension, as well as hit and run-property damage, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
