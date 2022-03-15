Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022:
Mateo Alvarado Venengas, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed Dec. 28 2021, dismissed.
Bryanna R. Beale, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed Feb. 7, $136.60.
Bruce A. Blaser, Baraboo, operating while suspended Jan. 30, $124.
Sarah N. Bregg, Madison, inattentive driving Feb. 5, $111.40.
Daniel R. Conklin Jr., Edgerton, speeding in excess of posted limit Feb. 3, $149.20.
Kewon S. Evans, Sun Prairie, battery Dec. 22, $187.
Traci D. Foss, Waunakee, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 13, $98.80.
Samantha R. Gartner, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited Feb. 10, $187.
Corey M. Grieshammer, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary nosiest prohibited Feb. 10, $187.
Cole A. Herwig, Sun Prairie, throw or shoot projectiles Feb. 12, $187.
Natya L. Kyles, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; speeding in excess of posted limits, $98.80; both occurred Jan. 31.
Sinafik A Mengistu, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Feb. 2, $149.20.
Mark A. Moffat, Cottage Grove, operating after revocation Jan. 31, $124.
Eliseo E. Padila Cienfuego, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 8, $124.
Tyler T. Rauls, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle Feb. 12, $124.
Rodney S. Schwoegler, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red light Feb. 5, $98.80.
Joseph A. Seipp, Baraboo, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley Feb. 5, $98.80.
Adrian A. Stameski, Middleton, auto following too closely Feb. 8, $124.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.