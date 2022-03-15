Gavel

Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 9, 2022:

Mateo Alvarado Venengas, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed Dec. 28 2021, dismissed.

Bryanna R. Beale, Sun Prairie, unreasonable and imprudent speed Feb. 7, $136.60.

Bruce A. Blaser, Baraboo, operating while suspended Jan. 30, $124.

Sarah N. Bregg, Madison, inattentive driving Feb. 5, $111.40.

Daniel R. Conklin Jr., Edgerton, speeding in excess of posted limit Feb. 3, $149.20.

Kewon S. Evans, Sun Prairie, battery Dec. 22, $187.

Traci D. Foss, Waunakee, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 13, $98.80.

Samantha R. Gartner, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited Feb. 10, $187.

Corey M. Grieshammer, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary nosiest prohibited Feb. 10, $187.

Cole A. Herwig, Sun Prairie, throw or shoot projectiles Feb. 12, $187.

Natya L. Kyles, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; speeding in excess of posted limits, $98.80; both occurred Jan. 31.

Sinafik A Mengistu, Sun Prairie, speeding in excess of posted limit Feb. 2, $149.20.

Mark A. Moffat, Cottage Grove, operating after revocation Jan. 31, $124.

Eliseo E. Padila Cienfuego, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 8, $124.

Tyler T. Rauls, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle Feb. 12, $124.

Rodney S. Schwoegler, Sun Prairie, failure to stop for flashing red light Feb. 5, $98.80.

Joseph A. Seipp, Baraboo, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley Feb. 5, $98.80.

Adrian A. Stameski, Middleton, auto following too closely Feb. 8, $124.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

