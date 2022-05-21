The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association recently handed out their annual awards for broadcasting excellence and Sun Prairie’s own 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio scored with four awards, including the heavily coveted Station of the Year trophy.
Entering in the Large Market Radio category specializing in a music format, this was the first year that 103.5 FM (WLSP-LP) won for Station of the Year.
“This was completely unexpected, but of course completely deserved,” joked Sun Prairie Media Center director Jeff Robbins.
“I think that what we have to offer on 103.5 FM, with community-produced programming, high school sports coverage, and loads of news and information specifically tailored to Sun Prairie residents, is something really unique and special,” Robbins said.
“We thank the WBA for acknowledging that with this award. And of course I want to thank all of our wonderful producers, our staff, our Media Center Commission, our Friends group, and our elected officials for all of their support,” Robbins added. “We couldn’t do what we do without everyone pitching in.”
Outside of the Station of the Year award (which WLSP actually won in a tie alongside WLUM-FM out of Milwaukee), Greg Bump won Best Radio Show for “Greg’s List,” Dan Presser won Best Newscast for “Sun Prairie News,” and Sara Milewski and Sandy Xiong won Best Significant Community Impact Programming for their “Multicultural Fair Radio Reboot.”
Also recognized were Mark Gonwa’s “Song Archaeology,” which took second place in “Best Radio Show,” Christine Bright’s “Parenting Game,” which took third place in “Best Specialty Programming,” and 103.5 FM’s coverage of last year’s WIAA Division 1 Championship Football Game between Sun Prairie and Franklin, which finished third in “Best Sports Coverage.” Calling that game were Mike Powers, Jamison Rabbitt, and Bill Baker.
Robbins clarified one additional point about the WBA awards.
“Our TV stations are not considered broadcast because cable is the main means of distributing them,” Robbins said. “So we don’t enter in the television side of the WBA awards. But our radio station is considered broadcast, so we are eligible in WBA’s radio categories.”
Want to be part of this award-winning team? The Sun Prairie Media Center is currently looking for radio and podcast producers to take advantage of its awesome studio facilities and excellent staff.
Interested individuals should call 608-837-4193, email 103.5 FM Production Manager Colin Lessig at clessig@cityofsunprairie.com, or check out sunprairiemediacenter.com, where program ideas can be submitted directly to SPMC staff.
Episodes of 103.5 FM’s award-winning programs can be accessed for on-demand listening by downloading the Sun Prairie Media Center app, available for free from the App Store or Google Play.