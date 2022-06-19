The turbulent storm that truncated its meeting Wednesday night, June 15, at the Westside Community Service Building won't stop a West Side group’s petition drive to have traffic signals installed at Westmount Drive and Highway 19, according to four of their leaders.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs, District 4 Alders David Virgell and Faustina Bohling, and former City Council President and District 4 Alder Al Guyant, as well as the petitioners, say that intersection will become more dangerous this fall when Sun Prairie West High School opens.
Six area residents braved the storm to attend the meeting while several dozen other people briefly drove into the parking lot but quickly left when high winds and lightning occurred.
When the warning sirens went off, the group already in the building went to the basement to have a brief discussion about the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's likely plan to offer only turning lane improvements but no traffic signals.
Jacobs said that WisDOT planners will meet with city staff and elected officials on Wednesday, June 22, to hear details of the state agency’s plan.
Jacobs reported that he had created a second petition just for businesses at the intersection, which said, “...The difficulty of this uncontrolled intersection adversely impacts businesses in the this area…”
Jacobs said it was signed by representatives of Gus’s Diner, A&B Fitness, Edward Jones, Noble Choice, Best Brains, Token Creek Dental, Liv’s Drink Emporium, Home Again, Melodiya Academy, and Capital City Vet. The owner of Monks Bar and Grill also signed, Jacobs said.
Virgell said that motorists who avoid that troubled intersection will find different routes through smaller streets in the neighborhoods, which will lead to other accidents and injuries because the narrower streets are not designed for heavier traffic.
Bohling said that the intersection is too dangerous for WisDOT to wait so long to make improvements. She said the multi-use path along Highway 19 attracts children and adults to cross the road despite heavier traffic.
Guyant said that WisDOT “told us about 10 years ago that they planned signals by 2018, but later moved it back to 2021, and then 2023. And now they say never. For the sake of the teen drivers and their families, we cannot wait any longer.”
The group agreed to keep collecting petitions and email addresses so it is ready to advocate to the city and state.
The Sun Prairie Media Center’s KSUN recorded the event for viewing at its website.
Anyone who wants a copy of the petition form or to ask a question can send an email to: mjacobs@cityofsunprairie.com, dvirgell@cityofsunprairie.com, or fbohling@cityofsunprairie.com, or Al.guyant@gmail.com