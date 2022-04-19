The 155-page City of Sun Prairie Draft Housing Study 2022 states the city added more than 2,630 households from 2010 to 2019 and recommends the city create a comprehensive housing strategy to add 210 units per year through 2040.
For example, the study contends households earning more than $100,000 had the most growth since 2010, but during the same period, the city experienced a decline in households under the age of 25. The study also states the 45 and older age bracket was the bracket with the largest household increase during that time.
The City of Sun Prairie hired the Lakota Group, a Chicago-based urban planning and design firm, with SB Friedman, a housing and economic development consulting firm, to conduct a housing study and identify strategies to address local housing needs.
“Much of the net increase [in housing demand] is due to migration from within Wisconsin. Interestingly, nearly half of the net increase in Dane County population is attributed to people from Waukesha County, WI, a county in the Greater Milwaukee area. Approximately 30% of movers to the county from outside the state are under the age of 25 and likely students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Regardless, the influx of new households increases pressure on the housing market,” the study states.
The median income in Sun Prairie is $77,100 — slightly more than the Dane County median income.
Most workers are commuting into Sun Prairie, according to study: “Today, Sun Prairie also offers 12,650 jobs, concentrated in retail, educational services and manufacturing.”
Those jobs continue to be primarily held by workers who live in other communities: The study says about 79% of employees in Sun Prairie commute into the city from elsewhere in the region to work, with fewer than 3,000 people living and working in Sun Prairie. Similarly, nearly 86% of the Sun Prairie resident workforce, or approximately 15,800 people, commutes elsewhere for work.
According to the study, the limited overlap between local workers and the resident workforce is partially attributable to housing affordability: “Workers within the city tend to earn less than residents and often seek housing in more affordable communities.”
The study also shares information familiar to city homeowners: From 2010-19, the growth in home sale price for single-family attached homes outpaced the median household income growth for owner households in Sun Prairie. During the same period, the median household income for renters increased more than the average monthly rent in Sun Prairie. “For owners in particular, sale price growth outpacing income indicates an increasing affordability challenge,” the study states. “There are also additional living expenses that may challenge affordability, such as transportation, health care, childcare, etc.”
Study: 210 units/year needed from 2020-40
Approximately 48% of housing units in Sun Prairie are single-family detached homes, which are concentrated in the northeastern part of the city. Approximately 13% of all units are town homes and duplexes (referred to as single-family attached). The remaining 39% of units are apartments and condos (referred to as multifamily).
The median home value of $239,200 is affordable to households earning more than $63,200, according to the study. Sub-areas on the south and west sides of the city have a higher share of multifamily housing than eastern sub-areas, according to the study.
At the same time, the study states, “housing unit availability has an impact on who is likely to live within Sun Prairie. Multifamily units are typically home to a higher share of younger households (under the age of 35) and seniors (65+). Younger households often live in multifamily housing, seeking flexibility and affordability, while aging seniors seek multifamily housing to reduce housing costs and maintenance needs.Attached housing types, such as duplexes, town homes, and condominiums, tend to be more affordable ownership options than comparable detached homes.” Most homes in Sun Prairie have sold quickly above their listing price since 2010.
The study also lists several multifamily rental developments in Sun Prairie, but notes only 5% of the total rental inventory provides three or more bedrooms. About half of the rental stock in Sun Prairie is affordable to households earning 60% of the area median income.
SB Friedman projected the demand for housing in Sun Prairie from 2020-40 and says Sun Prairie is projected to add 4,000 households: “The growth in all age and income demographics necessitates a long-term housing strategy that provides housing units attractive and affordable to each [age and income] cohort,” adding that Sun Prairie will need to build approximately 210 units per year to meet the demand for housing during the next 20 years.
Recommendations
The study breaks down its recommendations into key areas, with subcategories under each area. The four main areas are: Organizational Strategies; Strategies to Increase Housing Stock, Strategies to Increase Affordable Housing Stock and Strategies to Improve the Quality, Accessibility and Attainability of Housing.
Organizational StrategiesUnder this area, the study lists:
Communication and education around housing — The city and nonprofit organizations can support housing through education and communication.
Dedicated Housing Committee — According to the study, the city needs an entity to “drive implementation and provide direction to city staff regarding housing priorities over time.” The purpose of a housing committee is to set goals and hold the city accountable during implementation. The committee would be responsible for meeting regularly to discuss key housing issues, recommend strategies to address housing priorities, and report to and advise the city council and city staff on housing issues.
Dedicated housing staff — “Dedicated housing professionals are important to advance community housing goals,” the study states. “Significant staff time can be required to craft, implement and operate new programs. A designated staff person within the city can champion housing initiatives and maintain focus on the issue over an extended period.
“Designated city housing staff can also participate in regional, state and national discussions about housing, attend conferences to learn about best practices, and maintain relationships with housing developers and operators,” the study adds. “Dedicated staff could also be impactful for properties within the Priority Geographies which have specific housing needs. The Priority Geographies include a relatively high number of legally restricted affordable properties that could be one point of focus for the designated staff person.”
Annual tracking and reporting —“Annual tracking/reporting on various housing goals help hold municipalities accountable and allow them to measure progress. As the city implements programs, there should be monitoring and compliance,” the study states. Metrics the city could consider tracking include new units by housing type, creation, number of homeowners assisted, rental units rehabilitated, as well as other housing market metrics.
Strategies to
Increase Housing Stock
SB Friedman identified four strategies to address the overall lack of supply: Zoning for By Right Development; Accessory Dwelling Units; Development Community Outreach and Entitlement Incentives (entitlement incentives typically offer an increase in the allowable density or other benefits for a given site in exchange for the provision of affordable housing or other desired housing types).
Among the statements in the Zoning for By Right Development area: “The city should add zoning flexibility to the extent possible within traditional districts. Zoning flexibility could include reducing parking requirements, especially if high frequency transit becomes available.”
Strategies to Increase Affordable StockFriedman recommends four incentive-based strategies to add and preserve affordable units: Community Land Trust, Zoning Overlay District, Employer Assisted Housing and Dedicated Sources to Support Affordable Housing (read more about the recommendations in the draft study available with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Strategies to Improve the Quality, Accessibility and Attainability of HousingFriedman recommended four strategies to improve the quality and accessibility of existing housing: Local Housing Coalition, Revolving Loan Fund/Grant, Down Payment Assistance Program and Non-Traditional Lending Products for Households.
Next steps
The study made its debut during the Community Development Authority Advisory Board meeting on April 14, but will next be discussed by the Sun Prairie Plan Commission at its May 10 meeting.
“Staff is recommending the CDA accept the report and recommend that the City Council accept and approve it as a guide for future decision making and policy,” City Economic Development Specialist Mike Beale wrote in a memo to the CDA.