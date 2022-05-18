In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate Emergency Medical Services practitioners and their important work in our communities.
Help Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Services personnel, along with its partners, and the community celebrate the 46th Annual National EMS Week from May 15-21.
National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of paramedics and others who provide day-to-day lifesaving services.
A paramedic is a highly trained and skilled medical professional who is educated and trained to carry out some of the duties of a physician. Paramedics work with emergency physicians to bring the highest level of medical care to patients outside of the hospital. But being a paramedic includes knowledge about more than medicine: disaster planning, response readiness, scene management, and emergency vehicle operations.
Often, EMS is named last when discussing or listing the emergency services Police, Fire and EMS. While they may be listed last, they are certainly not least in terms of importance in the City of Sun Prairie, the Town of Bristol, the Town of Sun Prairie and other communities throughout the U.S.
EMS Week serves as one week during the year when the accomplishments of emergency medical service workers are celebrated — and they should be as the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sun Prairie EMS paramedics work closely with the officers of the Sun Prairie Police Department, the firefighters of the Sun Prairie Fire Department, as well as deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, and receive world-class dispatching services from the Dane County Communications Center and the Sun Prairie Dispatch Center.
Sun Prairie EMS is a critical part of a network of emergency services provided throughout Dane County and the State of Wisconsin. Sun Prairie EMS is dedicated to save lives and help prevent health-related emergencies through health education and outreach services such as blood pressure checks.
In order to help Sun Prairie EMS, you can take a few important steps: Learn CPR, know the early warning signs of stroke and heart attack, and call 911 — instead of a friend or relative — when experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.
Helping EMS — as well as thanking paramedics for their accomplishments and life-saving mission of Sun Prairie’s EMS — are the best ways you can help observe EMS Week during May 15-21.