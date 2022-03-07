A cut in City of Sun Prairie Shared-Ride Taxi service hours has curbed delays caused by a driver shortage.
“Reduced hours have helped tremendously with delays. We are getting to passengers much more quickly than before,” said Running Inc. General Manager Paul Woodward on Monday. The city contract with Running Inc. to operate the city’s shared ride taxi service.
The city reduced service hours last month because of a lack of drivers to cover shifts.
Weekday and Saturday hours service ends at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays service ends at 11 p.m. instead of 2:45 a.m. Saturday service starts at 7 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.
Delay complaints have substantially dropped since the service hours were curbed, Transportation Coordinator Alexander Brown said this week.
Riders had reported waiting for up to two hours for service. The city’s service standards are that riders wait no more than a 30-45 minutes.
Nationwide labor shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the transportation industry. Woodward said there is still a driver shortage.
“Hiring is still an issue,” Woodward said. “We have not had an applicant in a few weeks despite multiple ads across a variety of mediums.”
Running Inc.’s starting wage is $11.25 per hour with drivers getting an additional $2 an hour on weekends. Employees get a $200 bonus for bringing in new hires. The new employee gets a $100 bonus after 90 days.
The shared-ride taxi service is funded by the city, state and federal governments. Last year the city subsidy share was $244,292, with $560,428 in state aid. In 2022, the city budgeted $259,375 for the service, with $519,750 in state aid.