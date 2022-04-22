Outgoing City Council President Steve Stocker — substituting for Mayor Paul Esser, who was attending the meeting remotely from New York — presented a proclamation honoring Girl Scout Lauretta Loesch during the April 19 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Loesch completed a wooden walkway through the Patrick Marsh Conservancy known as a puncheon as a member of Girl Scout Troop 2311.
For her hard work in coordinating a team of volunteers to complete the project last summer, Loesch received a Citation from the State Legislature, a congratulatory letter from State Representative Gary Hebl, and a Wisconsin flag flown over the State Capitol.
Loesch received the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest award a Girl Scout can achieve and proves its holder has completed a project that has a measurable and sustainable impact on her community — for completing a project that “tackles an issue that is dear to her by assessing a need, designing a solution, completing a project, and inspiring others to sustain it,” according to the proclamation.
The proclamation congratulates Loesch for getting the Girl Scout Gold Award and can be found with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
The proclamation includes this statement from Loesch: “Personally, the most gratifying part of earning my Gold Award was witnessing the excitement and joy of all the people I brought together for the construction days and seeing their pride in their involvement with the project.”
To learn more about the puncheon, go online to Loesch’s website, https://laurettaloesch.wixsite.com/girlscoutgoldaward/blog.
Grissom, Burtley accept Arbor Day proclamationSun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom joined City Parks and Forestry Division Manager Cindy Burtley in accepting the city’s annual Arbor Day proclamation as part of the council agenda (watch the presentation of both proclamations with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The proclamation recalls the history of Arbor Day that began in 1872, when J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees called Arbor Day. The first Arbor Day was observed with the planting of more than 1 million trees in Nebraska. Today, Arbor Day is observed on the last Friday of April each year, throughout the nation and the world.
The proclamation, which declares April 29 as Arbor Day in Sun Prairie, also notes trees can reduce the erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife; and noted that trees are a renewable resource — providing paper, wood for homes, fuel for fires, and a way to beautify the community.
$38,541 Commercial Avenue path contract awarded to Kapur
Acting on a recommendation from City Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher, alders approved the award of a $38,541 contract to Kapur for a new 10-foot multi-use path striped for bi-directional traffic along Commercial Avenue.
A memo to alders from Schleicher states the city was awarded a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to cover 80% of the construction cost for the Commercial Avenue multi-use path. The path will be located on the south side of Commercial Avenue and run from Bird Street to Kroncke Drive.
The design costs are the responsibility of the city for the project, which was budgeted in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan. This project is financed with federal funds administered by the WisDOT. The federal funds require that WisDOT ensure that all of the federal requirements for the funding have been met.
Schleicher said the city contacted four firms experienced with WisDOT work and have completed TAP projects in the past, and asked them to submit proposals; three of the firms returned proposals to the city. The firm with the lowest cost was Kapur, with a proposal for $38,541. Kapur is also currently completing the design for the Grand Avenue Signal Projects for the new high school and completed previous TAP projects and is on the WisDOT roster of eligible engineering consultants.
Alders approved the project as part of its consent agenda without discussion.