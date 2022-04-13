Wisconsin Gov Tony Evers has signed two bills into law authored by Rep, William Penterman of Columbus — Assembly Bill 953 and Assembly Bill 607.
Assembly Bill 953Assembly Bill 953 relates to the floodplain and shore land mapping assistance program.
“This bill simply deletes a subchapter from our statutes that has not been in use since 1986,” said Penterman. “We should delete statutes that are no longer useful, out of date or have expired.”
In 1979, Chapter 87.31 of the Wisconsin State Statutes created the floodplain and shore land mapping assistance program to provide counties, cities, and villages with financial assistance to produce adequate topographical mapping of floodplain and shore land areas and to delineate floodplain and floodway boundaries.
Since that time, floodplains and shore lines have been well documented. There is no longer a need for the program, and as a result, the program sunset in February 1986.
“I am happy that the governor found some common ground with the State Legislature on eliminating outdated statutes. I look forward to finding ways we can all work together to improve Wisconsin.”
Assembly Bill 607Assembly Bill 607 relates to a workforce housing rehabilitation loan program.
“Wisconsin is in the midst of a growing workforce housing shortage. According to the 2019 Wisconsin Relators Association report titled Falling Behind: Addressing Wisconsin’s Workforce Housing Shortage, since 2012, Wisconsin has created 75% fewer lots and 55% fewer new homes than pre-recession averages,” said Penterman.
This scarcity has been further compounded by a series of other factors. The National Association of Home Builders estimates that excessive and outdated regulations add an average of $93,870 to the final price of a home – or increase the total by approximately 23.8 percent. Rents are also growing faster than incomes, and the cost of construction materials is increasing.
As a result, Wisconsin’s median age for first-time home buyers has risen to 33.
The state is also running a migration deficit with individuals aged 20-24 and has a lower homeownership rate for households ages 25-34 and 35-44 than all neighboring states, except Illinois.
AB 607 is part of a larger legislative package to provide safer, more affordable housing options across the state. The new law creates a low-interest or no-interest loan program for the rehabilitation of certain residential properties.
Covered uses under the bill include improvements to the home that allow for it to remain in a safe and sanitary condition. Improvements can include structural repairs, the removal of lead paint, replacing heating, electrical, or plumbing systems, or repairing or replacing insulation or siding.
