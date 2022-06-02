On June 1, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell announced his candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, running for the seat currently held by retiring Justice Patience Roggensack.
Mitchell, a former prosecutor, currently serves as the presiding judge of the juvenile division in Dane County. He oversees cases involving child welfare, juvenile delinquency, family law, civil law, and criminal proceedings.
Mitchell also presides over Dane County’s High Risk Drug Court Program, which supports adults with drug addictions and criminal cases by connecting participants to treatment and mental health services. He works tirelessly to protect victims of crime, ensures trauma-informed practices are applied to the youth under his jurisdiction, and treats everyone in his courtroom with respect and dignity.
“I’m running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court because preserving the integrity and independence of the court has never been more important. Our state Justices have a tremendous responsibility, and the decisions handed down by the court directly impact the lives of the people in our state,” Mitchell said.
“Wisconsinites deserve a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice that reflects the growing diversity of ideas and communities within our state. Wisconsinites deserve a justice that has a proven record of applying the rule of law irrespective of undue influence. Wisconsinites deserve a justice who has the highest respect for the Wisconsin Constitution and is committed to ensuring that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is an instrument of balance and justice rather than partisan divide.”
Mitchell said he will bring his life experiences and values steeped in ethics and service to the court. His personal journey shapes not only his career path but his desire to give back. He was the first in his family to attend college.
After being accepted to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School, he experienced homelessness as a single father. It was the compassion of Wisconsinites that enabled him to receive housing, graduate with his juris doctorate, and most importantly, empathize with families experiencing significant challenges.
In the 18 years he has lived in Wisconsin, Mitchell has worked closely and maintained relationships with faith groups, law enforcement, civic organizations, legislators, health care providers, and educators around the state to advance the lives of all families so they may have access to the resources they need to thrive.
Mitchell graduated from Morehouse College in 2000, and earned a Masters in Divinity in 2003 and a Master of Theology in 2004 from Princeton Theological Seminary. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School in 2010.
He is an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School and teaches a course in juvenile justice. Judge Mitchell also serves as the Senior Pastor at Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Madison.
He lives in the Village of Windsor with his wife, Dr. Mankah Zama Mitchell. They have two children, Sydney and Braylon, and a dog, Bailey.