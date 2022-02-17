Dane County deputies cited a Marshall man Tuesday, Feb. 15 for traveling at nearly twice the speed limit on Highway TT near Pierceville Road in the Town of Sun Prairie.
According to a press release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, James Clark, 34, of Marshall, was stopped at 10:14 a.m. by a sheriff’s deputy for traveling at 107 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone earlier in the day.
Clark was also driving with a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender. His speeding citation will cost him $515 and six points on his license. He was also cited for operating after revocation, which includes a fine of $200.50 and three points on his license.
Woman jailed for violating court orderSun Prairie police arrested a 58-year-old Cottage Grove woman Feb. 16 for a restraining order violation after she attempted to contact the Sun Prairie Health Care Center, located at 228 W. Main St.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the SPPD said officers responded to the business at 8:24 p.m. after Shawn Geishirt attempted to apply for a job online through indeed.com. During the course of her attempt to apply for the job, Geishirt tried to share her experience working at the health care center by sending a message, which violated the restraining order in place from the center.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Geishirt for violating a restraining order, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Coffee with a Cop set February 28 at MOKAThe Sun Prairie Police Department will host its next Coffee With a Cop event beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at MOKA Coffee, located at 900 Windsor St/ at the corner of Schiller and Windsor streets.
The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in their neighborhoods.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Police Department or any of its upcoming events, check out the SPPD Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/
Two cited after being found in stolen vehicleSun Prairie police cited two Madison residents during the early morning hours of Feb. 17 after being found in a vehicle that was both found running and reported stolen.
Lefeber said police received a call at 4:47 a.m. about a vehicle running in the Vandenburg Heights area, near Aspen Place and Pine Street.
Investigating officers located the vehicle and found two people laying down inside it. The owner of the vehicle reported it stolen after one of the individuals in the vehicle failed to return it on time.
Police cited Torrance Sanders, 46, of Madison and Anita James, 52, of Madison for possession of drug paraphernalia, then released them. Police returned the vehicle to its owner, according to Lefeber.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes