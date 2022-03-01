Dane County logo

Dane County Emergency Management will resume monthly outdoor siren testing beginning March 2 at noon.

Tests are conducted during the first Wednesday of each month between the months of March and November.

The county's outdoor warning sirens are not designed to be heard inside structures. For weather warnings indoors consider weather radios, weather phone apps, social media and local weather broadcasts.

Individuals are asked to report problems with outdoor warning sirens by phone at 608-266-4330 or email at emergencymanagement@countyofdane.com.

For more information about county warnings and notifications, visit the Dane County Emergency Management website at https://em.countyofdane.com.

Recommended for you