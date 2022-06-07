Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

6/8/22

8 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:45 AM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census

9 AM Municipal Court Live

10 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

11 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness

1 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark

3 PM Reel Reviews, 06-03-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

4 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission

6 PM Habitat Home Dedication, 4-21-2022

6:30 PM City Meetings Live, Historical Library and Museum Board

8 PM Memorial Day Parade and Service 2022

8:45 PM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census

9 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

10 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-03-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon, Ep 9-12

6/9/22

8 AM Memorial Day Parade and Service 2022

8:45 AM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census

9 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission

10 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

1 PM Parenting Game, Brave Hearts Kristi Tanner

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes

2 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Magic Kingdom in the 80s

3 PM Reel Reviews, 06-03-2022

3:30 PM Memorial Day Parade and Service 2022

4:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

5 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

6 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Board

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 06-08-22

8:30 PM Board of Review, 06-07-22

9:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 06-07-22

11 PM City Council, 06-07-22

6/10/22

8 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

8:30 AM Professor Com Eddy

9 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cool Summer Recipes

10 AM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Global Employee Health and Fitness

11 AM Memorial Day Parade and Service 2022

11:45 AM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census

12 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

1 PM Talk of the Town, Jake King, 05-11-22

2:05 PM Landscape of Families Exhibit Opening

4 PM Still Standing, Martin Lackey

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge

5 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-03-22

6 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-06-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 05-23-22

7 PM PPA Graduation Ceremony 2022

8 PM 2022 SPHS Graduation Ceremony

10 PM Parenting Game, Holistic Healing

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-09-2022

11 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Radar Men from the Moon, Ep 9-12

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

6/8/22

8 AM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

8:30 AM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

9 AM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

9:30 AM Creekside Music, 12-11-19

10:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

10:45 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

11:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22

1 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

1:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22

2 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22

2:30 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

3:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

4:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22

5:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

6:30 PM Read Your Heart Out

8 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

8:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22

9:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

10:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

6/9/22

8 AM Library, Storytime

8:45 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

9:30 AM Miller and Mike

10:30 AM Mark Hayward

11:30 AM The Tentacle Team

1 PM Secret Sloth Society

3 PM Wolf Pack

4:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent

6 PM WYKMWAM Crew

6:45 PM PotaFOE

8:30 PM The Seal Squad

10:30 PM Gryffindorians

6/10/22

8 AM Debate Club

9 AM Bowling and Comedy

9:30 AM Cooking Demonstration

10 AM Blue and Gold Banquet, 2-10-18

11 AM How to Make Slime

12 PM Video Game Play

12:30 PM Videos by Jordan

12:45 PM How to Make a Souffle

1 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

1:30 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

2:15 PM Dog Adventures

2:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny

3 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020

4 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020

5 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

5:45 PM Pancake Maker Test

6 PM Challenge Competition

6:30 PM DIY Candy

7 PM Sankofa, Student Projects, 2019

7:30 PM Three Marker Challenge

8 PM The Eli Show — Episode 4

8:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation

10 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse

10:30 PM Random Skits