Sun Prairie Police are still investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, April 16 at 10:48 p.m. on Hart Road.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to the area after a woman called police and said three black males, dressed in all black and wearing ski masks, approached her car with a gun and robbed her of a phone and an undisclosed amount of money.
Cox said police found the phone on the ground in the area but away from where the robbery occurred.
A detective has been assigned to the case and officers are checking doorbell cameras in the area for possible clips of video from the date and time the robbery occurred.
Individuals with information about the incident that occurred at approximately 10:43 p.m. should call the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300. While tipsters may remain anonymous, a reward may also be offered for information leading to the arrest of the party responsible for the incident.
Coffee with a Cop at MOKAThe next Coffee With A Cop will be on Monday, April 25, 2022 from 9-10 a.m. and will be held at the MOKA Coffee location at 900 Windsor St. The mission of Coffee With a Cop is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in your neighborhood.
Police issue
warrant after crash
Sun Prairie police have issued a warrant to arrest a 29-year-old Madison man for several charges after he allegedly deliberately collided with his Sun Prairie ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on April 16 while it was parked on Talon Place.
Cox said police responded to the 100 block of Talon Place at 12:34 p.m. and learned the ex-boyfriend had followed the female to her Sun Prairie home from Madison after they had both argued, collided with her vehicle and left the area.
Cox said the 29-year-old Madison male is being sought for domestic disorderly conduct, second degree reckless endangering safety, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.
Drug Take Back Day
set for April 30thThe US Drug Enforcement Administration has scheduled Saturday, April 30th as Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications.
Held twice annually, the most recent national statistics associated with Drug Take Back Day last October included:
Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,276
Total Collection Sites: 4,982
Total Weight Collected: 744,082 lbs. (372 Tons)
Unwanted medications may be disposed of in the drop box located in the foyer between the Sun Prairie City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie and is open 24 hours per day.
Watch for more information about Sun Prairie-specific plans for Drug Take Back Day as the date approaches.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes