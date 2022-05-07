The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced it will provide live coverage of this year’s Sun Prairie High School graduation ceremony.
This year’s ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday, May 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SPMC’s coverage will be seen live on KSUN Charter channel 983 or TDS channels 13 or 1013. The ceremony will also be streamed at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun as well as available on KSUN’s Roku and Apple TV channels and on the SPMC app, available to download for free from the App Store or Google Play.
“We are always happy to partner with the school district in providing the broadcast of the high school graduation,” said SPMC Director Jeff Robbins. “Last year at the new stadium was fun, but it’s nice to not have to worry about the weather! The district always hosts a wonderful commencement ceremony and we look forward to joining the teachers, administrators, school board, families, and most importantly the graduates in sharing the excitement of graduation day!”
Business sponsorship opportunities are available for the broadcast. Participating businesses will be recognized at the outset of every broadcast (live and replays), every on-demand viewing, and every USB or DVD sold.
Speaking of USBs and DVDs, the SPMC is offering DVD and USB copies of the graduation ceremony for sale. DVDs and USBs make great gifts for grads and their families, whether they were able to attend the live ceremony or not. 2022 (and past) graduation DVDs & USBs can be ordered by going to sunprairiemediacenter.com/sphsgraduation.
The SPMC will also be broadcasting live the Prairie Phoenix Academy graduation ceremony happening on Thursday, May 26 at 1 p.m. DVDs and USBs for the PPA ceremony will also be made available for purchase.
For more information on the broadcasts, sponsorships, or DVD/USB sales, please contact the Sun Prairie Media Center at 608-837-4193 or via e-mail at staff@sunprairiemediacenter.com.