Sun Prairie police are referring a 62-year-old Monroe man for possession of crack cocaine in connection with a March 31 traffic stop.
Sgt. Jason Lefeber of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officer stopped a vehicle at 9:25 p.m. near Highway 151 southbound at West Main Street.
Upon completion of the investigation, police located .3 grams of crack cocaine in a small plastic bag on the suspect, then referred the male suspect to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police taser resistive suspect during vehicle theft investigationLefeber said SPPD officers used a taser to subdue a resistive suspect during the investigation of a possible vehicle theft on April 3.
Officers responded at 9:46 a.m, to the 700 block of Chase Boulevard to investigate a missing vehicle. During the investigation, Lefeber said, a male who had borrowed the vehicle without permission from the owner returned to the residence with the vehicle.
During questioning by police, the male suspect began resisting arrest by police, who used a Taser to subdue the male. Upon completion of the investigation and medical clearance, police arrested Kevin Mcinerney, 43, of Madison for taking and driving a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, one count of bail jumping and resisting an officer, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Statewide tornado drill set April 7 as part of Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness WeekGovernor Tony Evers proclaimed April 4-8 as Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. ReadyWisconsin is encouraging every Wisconsinite to prepare for severe weather and tornadoes that occur during the spring and summer months.
“Severe weather can include several hazardous conditions produced by thunderstorms, such as damaging wind, tornadoes, hail, and flooding,” said Greg Engle, acting Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “Now is the time to be prepared, be aware, and be ready before a disaster occurs.”
Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year. The National Weather Service confirmed 41 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin in 2021. While the busiest time of year for tornadoes is typically during the spring and summer months, they can happen at any time of year. In December of last year, Wisconsin had 10 tornado touchdowns reported in a single day.
To stay safe from severe weather, ReadyWisconsin encourages people to do the following:
• Create an emergency plan and practice it.
• Know where designated shelters are located at home, work, and school, and be ready to go there when a tornado warning is issued.
• Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather. Outdoor warning sirens, a NOAA Weather Radio, local media, and smart phone apps are all important tools. Don’t rely on any single source for important life-saving information.
• If you have a mobile device, make sure it is enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts. On many devices, that option is available in the settings menu.
• Keep up to date on the daily forecast for your area.
• Create an emergency kit for your home. Find tips for building a kit at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov
On April 7, Wisconsin will conduct its annual statewide tornado drill. At 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., everyone is encouraged to pause what they are doing and practice going to their designated shelter location. If there is severe weather expected anywhere in the state on April 7, the drill would be postponed to April 8. If you are unable to participate at those times, ReadyWisconsin encourages everyone to make time on the date of the drill to practice your plan.
During the drill times, the National Weather Service will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests, which can be heard if actively listening to a weather radio at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Some communities may also choose to test their outdoor warning sirens during the drill times, so don’t be alarmed if you hear a siren on April 7.
“Being prepared for tornadoes and severe weather goes beyond Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week,” said Engle. “It’s a year-round effort, and how well you prepare for a disaster today can impact your ability to recover tomorrow.”
Erratic suspect arrested in Family Aquatic Center parking lotPolice arrested a 27-year-old Sun Prairie man during the early morning hours of April 1 after they found him running in circles in the parking lot at the Family Aquatic Center, 920 Linnerud Drive.
Lefeber said officers responded to a report of a male in the parking lot, running in circles, at 2:34 a.m.
When the suspect saw officers, according to Lefeber, he stopped running in circles and went back to his car. Officers found him reaching for drug paraphernalia when they reached his vehicle. Lefeber said officers located what they suspected to be 3 grams of fentanyl found on the suspect, but he also said further testing could show the substance could be another drug cut with fentanyl or with fentanyl in it.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Ruben Becerill-Guzman, 27, of Sun Prairie for possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes