Sun Prairie police arrested and cited a 37-year-old Madison woman for a slew of traffic offenses in connection with a one-vehicle crash in Prairie Lakes on April 13, after which she was seen running from the crash.
Lt. Ryan Cox said officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a light post at the intersection of Prairie Lakes Drive and South Grand Avenue around 6:40 a.m. A witness told police a woman was seen running away from the crash scene. Police located the female near the Hilton Garden Inn, but she ran across the road to Woodman’s before police could catch up to her.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Michelle Allen for felony bail jumping, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs (gabapentin pills), a probation violation and resisting or obstructing an officer, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
She also received citations for operating after revocation, failure to notify police of an accident, hit and run property damage adjacent to highway, improper left turn, inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Police mulling charges after student’s airsoft gun confiscated at Early Learning Center
Cox said charges have not been determined in connection with a student’ airsoft gun being confiscated by staff at the Sun Prairie Early Learning Center, 509 Commercial Ave., on April 13.
Officers responded to the center at 8:37 a.m. and took possession of the airsoft gun from administration. Officers contact the 14-year-old student who possessed the airsoft gun. Police reported the student made self-harm statements and was voluntarily admitted to a hospital for evaluation.
“We have not decided on charges yet,” Cox said. “They are still evaluating that.”
Unwanted touching under investigation at CHUMSCox said Sun Prairie police are also investigating a report of unwanted touching between two juveniles at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, on April 13.
The incident was reported at 4:13 p.m., and interviews are still being conducted, according to Cox.
Drug Take Back Day set for April 30th
The US Drug Enforcement Administration has scheduled Saturday, April 30th as Drug Take Back Day. The Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications.
Held twice annually, the most recent national statistics associated with Drug Take Back Day last October, according to the DEA, included:
Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,276
Total Collection Sites: 4,982
Total Weight Collected: 744,082 lbs. (372 Tons)
Unwanted medications may be disposed of in the drop box located in the foyer between the Sun Prairie City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie and is open 24 hours per day.
Watch for more information about Sun Prairie-specific plans for Drug Take Back Day as the date approaches.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes