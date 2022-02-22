Dane County and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership are now accepting plant orders for their 18th annual Plant Dane Native Plant Program.
The Plant Dane Program provides native plants to local groups, municipalities, and residents in Dane County for a fraction of the normal retail cost.
“Native plants play a key role in managing water quality and enhancing pollinator habitats,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “By participating in this program, local groups, municipalities, and Dane County residents will be able to help preserve our natural resources. We encourage everyone to consider placing an order.”
Native plants pack a punch when it comes to environmental benefits; they provide food and habitat for wildlife and protect our waters by developing deep root systems that help rainwater soak into the ground, preventing polluted stormwater runoff from reaching area lakes, rivers, and streams.
Choose from more than 50 native plant species and pre-selected garden kits including: pollinator, downspout, and rain garden kits.
Donations to purchase native plants for specific community and school projects will also be accepted through Plant Dane this year.
New to native plants? Sign up for the Native Landscaping- A Beautiful Solution to Pollution webinar on March 8. This free class will provide an introduction to the benefits of native plants and an overview of how to build three different native plant gardens including: a basic native garden, a downspout garden and a rain garden.