KSUN Talk of the Town co-hosts Don Hooser (left) and Chris Mertes (also managing editor of the Sun Prairie Star) are preparing two forums featuring candidates from District 4 in the City of Sun Prairie, set to be recorded March 4 and air up until the election, and the Sun Prairie School Board, which will be taped March 18 and air up until the April 5 election on KSUN.
Sun Prairie residents will have some important decisions to make when they head to the polls on April 5. And the Sun Prairie Media Center is offering extensive programming to help residents make those decisions.
Thanks largely to candidate forums hosted by Chris Mertes and Don Hooser of the public-affairs program “Talk of the Town,” KSUN viewers will soon have access to programs specifically produced to assist voters in making informed choices during the upcoming spring election.
“Talk of the Town” will soon tape two candidate forums: On March 4, District 4 challengers Russ Wied and David Virgell will record a forum at the Sun Prairie Media Center. Wied and Virgell are vying for the seat left open by departing City Council Alder Mary Polenske.
Then on March 18 SPASD School Board candidates Stephen Elmer, Lisa Goldsberry, Latoya Holiday, Diana McFarland, and Steve Schroeder will record a “Talk of the Town” forum taped in the Sun Prairie City Hall Council Chambers. The five candidates are vying for three available seats.
Also, on Sunday, March 6, SPARC will be hosting a candidate forum at the Sun Prairie East High School’s Performing Arts Center that will include all candidates listed above as well as candidates (such as incumbents Steve Stocker and Maureen Crombie as well as Brent Eisberner) who are running unopposed. This forum is scheduled to be moderated by SPMC director Jeff Robbins and will air live at 3 p.m. on March 6 on KSUN.