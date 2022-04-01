The City of Sun Prairie took another step towards 100% clean renewable electricity for city operations by 2035 when it adopted a resolution requiring all city operations to run on 100% clean renewable electricity by that year.
The resolution, adopted March 29 after a March 17 Sustainability Committee recommendation, will exclude nuclear energy.
According to a memo from City Sustainability Coordinator Scott Semroc, in 2009, the city council approved Resolution 09/162 establishing the City as an Energy Independent Community with a goal of generating 25% of electricity and transportation fuels from renewable resources by 2025.
“The city has made significant progress in managing its electricity consumption data and has created dashboards to track, analyze, and report on electricity usage throughout all city operations and prioritized energy efficiency and renewable energy projects within the Capital Improvement Plan,” Semroc wrote.
The city has worked with Sun Prairie Utilities and joint action agency WPPI Energy, which is based in the Sun Prairie Business Park, to establish a total electricity boundary for cost and impact considerations in addition to an annual true-up process to account for changes in total annual electricity consumption.
Semroc stated the city currently sources 10% of its power supply resources from renewable energy, and purchases additional renewable energy credits for its largest energy user (the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Facility) which results in meeting the existing 25% goal almost three years ahead of schedule.
“Currently, approximately 49% of total city operations electric load is powered by clean, renewable electricity generation resources,” Semroc wrote in the memo.
In 2021 the Sustainability Taskforce recommended “identifying pathways to achieving 100% clean energy by 2035”. The Sustainability Committee has previously discussed the options and opportunities related to strengthening its clean energy goals.
With the resources and partnerships available to the city with Sun Prairie Utilities and WPPI Energy, the path to 100% clean, renewable electricity for city operations is straightforward relative to other clean energy goals (natural gas, gasoline, diesel fuel, and other sources of energy consumption used for city operations and by the broader community).
Semroc pointed out peer jurisdictions including Dane County (reduce GHG emissions 50% by 2030), Madison (100% renewable energy and zero net carbon by 2030), and Middleton (100% clean, renewable electricity community-wide by 2040) have established similar goals.
“Sun Prairie is uniquely positioned to set and meet a strengthened clean electricity target and build upon this by considering what a community-wide clean, renewable electricity target could look like in future years,” Semroc added. “This clean, renewable electricity target would be the first of several actions leading the city to its ultimate target of 100% clean energy of all resources community-wide by 2035.”
On March 17, the City Sustainability Committee considered a summary of the strategy to achieve this target by presentation and voted to recommend the city council adopt a resolution to establish a strengthened 100% clean, renewable electricity target for city operations by 2025.
The committee also clarified the definition of “clean, renewable electricity generation” to exclude nuclear, which staff had done in analysis and planning of how to achieve this target.
“It was acknowledged that city staff, the Sustainability Committee, and the community will work collectively and collaboratively on this goal, committing to the necessary investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and clean energy credits to achieve this target,” Semroc wrote.
The resolution adopted by the council requires that “city staff, Sun Prairie Utilities and WPPI Energy, the Sustainability Committee, and the community will work collectively and collaboratively on this goal, committing to the necessary investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and renewable energy credits to achieve this target.”
During the council meeting, alders praised the resolution. District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs, who chairs the Sustainability Committee, said when the initial resolution was adopted in 2009, alders probably didn’t realize how close Sun Prairie was to meeting the goal.