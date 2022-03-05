The Sun Prairie City Council on March 1 made an exception for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and agreed to refund $6,088 in Park Improvement Impact fees for Habitat’s Town Hall Crossing development.
The Town Hall Crossing plat is being developed on the city’s east side, and approximately 40% of the lots (48 out of a total of 118 lots) are planned to be sites for affordable homes constructed by Habitat that will be made available to households with qualifying incomes.
City Community Development Director Scott Kugler pointed out the balance of the neighborhood will be developed with market rate single-family homes with no income restrictions. Kugler recommended waiving the fee and allowing his department to review and grant future requests for Park Improvement Fee waivers for the remaining affordable units in the Town Hall Crossing Plat.
“Such waivers would only be granted for permits being requested by Habitat for Humanity that are being constructed for qualifying households, and shall be restricted to no more than 48 units within the overall development,” Kugler wrote. “Any increase in the number of affordable units/waivers beyond 48 units would require further authorization and direction from the city council.”
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens opposed the waiver, contending that an earlier waiver was put towards a bridge to serve the development.
“When we keep waiving Park Improvement impact fees, we’re really harming our park system,” Stevens said. “We don’t have the money to go and renew and refresh equipment. We are doing a disservice to all of the residents of the community when we just waive this fee.
“And so with this one, I’m struggling because I understand the need for affordable housing, but $1,000 over a lifetime mortgage seems very minimal,” Stevens added. “And I think really long term, we’re impacting all of our parks and our ability to keep doing that work without spreading that tax impact on all of our residents, so I am going to be voting no on this tonight.”
District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy said she believed Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom was in favor of the refund.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie said she was torn on the refund, but agreed that she thought Grissom had recommended the refund.
Kugler said it was not presented to the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, but said he reviewed the refund with Grissom and she supported it.
“Just to remind you, there are 118 lots in this subdivision, so about 60% of the lots would be paying the full fee,” Kugler said. “This waiver would go towards about 40% of the lots within the neighborhood.”
Alders voted 6-1, with one alder absent, to approve the refund.
Alders approve TEA grant application for Columbus StreetActing on a recommendation from Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Taylor Brown, alders approved a Transportation Economic Assistance grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements to be installed on Columbus Street.
A memo from Brown recommending the grant application said the development agreement with Argus Properties– Quarra Stone Company for the construction of a manufacturing, office, and storage facility includes an obligation of the city to complete infrastructure improvements for the extension of Columbus Street to facilitate the development to serve the property located in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
“Given the financial demand related to the project, the city needs financial assistance to make these improvements and is pursuing a Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) Grant through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,” Brown wrote in the memo.
The city applies for the grant, with Quarra Stone guaranteeing a specific job creation amount, and in return the city receives up to 50% of the construction costs for the extension of Columbus Street to facilitate Quarra Stone’s development.
As part of the grant application process, the city council must approve the submission of the application as notice the city is willing to receive the grant and work with the business to complete necessary post construction reporting requirements.
The council approved the application as part of its Consent Agenda.