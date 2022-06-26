Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, June 22, 2022:
Daven D. Allen, Madison, unlawful trespass May 12, $187.
Ania T. Barber, Racine, speeding in excess of posted limit May 24, $98.80.
Kathy A. Case, Poynette, auto following too closely June 6, $124.
Michael S. Christian, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits May 17, $124.
George L. Cook Jr., Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license May 18, $124.
Damalish L. Hale, Sun Prairie, improper signal for stop or turn May 31, $98.80.
Johnny D. Jones, Sun Prairie, improper deposit May 26, $187.
Hailee M. Kingzynski, Stoughton, improper signal for stop or turnMay 31, $98.80.
Jaclyn K. Knapton, Sun Prairie, failure to yield right-of-way emerging from alley May 22, $98.80.
Colin A. Lefebvre, McFarland, operating motor vehicle without insurance May 25, $124.
Rodney L. Moore, Fitchburg, operating while suspended May 21, $124.
Andrew W. Reuland, Appleton, speeding on highway or street within city limits May 21, $124.
Treyvon D. Short, Sun Prairie, owner’s liability-flee/elude officers May 18, dismissed.
Quinn J. Tarpey, Madison, improper signal for stop or turn May 25, $98.80.
Christopher L. Warren, Madison, failure to stop for flashing red signal, $98.80; operating while suspended, $124; both occurred May 25.
Arris D. Webb, Marshall, operating while suspended May 28, $124.
Leah H. Wilson, Sun Prairie, obey traffic officer-sign May 16, $98.80.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
