Sun Prairie police arrested one female, referred a second one to the Dane County District Attorney and apprehended a male during the same May 5 disturbance call on Compass Plant Boulevard at Tall Grass Trail.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers responded to a 1:37 a.m. complaint from a caller who said she was just maced by a female suspect near the above location.
Cox said one woman arrived to the address to retrieve vehicle keys from another arrested subject with a male. She and the second female began a verbal altercation over the first female knocking on the door repeatedly. They then got into a physical altercation which left abrasions on one of the females and burst a blood vessel or an injury to his daughter’s left eye.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Tiara Straughter, 26 of Fitchburg and jailed her for disorderly conduct and battery.
Police also referred Jasmine Williams McCane, 32, of Sun Prairie, to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of a charge of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm.
Police arrested Raheem Blue, 31, of Fitchburg, for a warrant, but released him with completed paperwork.
Sun Prairie man charged with sex crime in MinnesotaA 32-year-old Sun Prairie man was charged May 2 in Blue Earth County Court with felony criminal sexual conduct.
According to southernminnesotanews.com, Vincent Lee Sims allegedly forced a girl younger than the age of 10 to perform a sex act while her mother was sleeping. The child’s mother woke up and found Sims standing over her daughter in the living room, according to the charging document.
The victim confided in her mother that Sims had touched her and started taking his pants off. When the girl’s mother said she was going to call police, Sims allegedly tried to take the phone and wrapped his arms around her neck to try to prevent her from making the call.
Police said Sims appeared to have been physically assaulted when they arrived on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital.
Sims has also been charged with interrupting an emergency call and domestic assault, both misdemeanors. He is currently in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail.
Police recover stolen v ehicle after crashSun Prairie police recovered a vehicle stolen from the City of Madison following a May 2 crash on North Pine Street.
Cox said police received multiple calls at 9:31 p.m. after a vehicle-fire hydrant crash in the 900 block of North Pine Street. Officers responded and learned the vehicle was reported stolen from the City of Madison. Officers also learned three males ran from the vehicle after the crash.
Police contacted the City of Madison inform them that the vehicle had been located. Cox said Sun Prairie police were unable to contact the registered owner of the vehicle. The Sun Prairie crash case has been closed pending further leads, according to Cox, and turned over to the Madison Police Department for their investigation of the vehicle theft.
Teen jailed after allegedly using foster parent’s credit cardSun Prairie police jailed a 17-year-old male after he allegedly used a foster parent’s credit card and charged $2,300 of products online.
Cox said police responded to a report of fraudulent credit card use on May 3 at 5:07 p.m.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Jacob Lach-Cook 17, of Sun Prairie, for credit fraud-use to defraud — less than $2500, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Sheriff’s Office posts Motorcycle Awareness Month remindersMay is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists that motorcycle safety is a responsibility of all drivers.
Motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles and can be difficult for other motorists to see. Drivers should keep their eyes and ears open for motorcycles. Look twice before changing lanes and always check your blind spot, there could be a motorcycle there.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages motorcyclists to take a safety course, regardless of how long they’ve been riding. Other safety tips include:
• Make sure your motorcycle is in good condition. Check your tires (proper tire pressure is critical), lights, and overall mechanical condition. Mechanical failure on a motorcycle can cause drastically different problems than with a car or truck.
• Take steps to make yourself extra visible to the motorists around you. Wearing reflective or high-visibility clothing, lighting, and riding with the assumption that car and truck drivers don’t see you will go a long way to preventing a tragedy.
• Wear and use good motorcycle safety protective gear.
• Never ride impaired or distracted.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said in 2020, there were 5,579 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in the United States — an 11 percent increase from 2019. Also in 2020, motorcyclists were about 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a crash and were 4 times more likely to be injured.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes