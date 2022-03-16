The City of Sun Prairie’s Emergency Medical Services Department is proud to announce that it will be the local host for Fitch & Associates’ Beyond the Street (BTS) workshop May 19-20, 2022.
To be hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sun Prairie, Beyond the Street is a two-day workshop, during which attendees learn critical skills from the new supervisor now overseeing personnel they once worked alongside to the manager seeking to improve time management, data analysis, and even corrective action skills.
Through a mix of lectures, case studies and role-playing, participants receive an introduction to some of the challenges faced by field supervisors as well as strategies for navigating their role and earning the respect of the field staff they supervise.
Beyond the Street is one of many leadership education and development programs offered by the internationally esteemed EMS consulting and training firm Fitch & Associates.
“Sun Prairie EMS is proud to be the local host for this valuable training,” said Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff. “This is an exceptional opportunity for all EMS agencies in Dane County to invest in their people, to provide a pathway to career development and advancement, and to implement succession planning within their organizations.”
“Sun Prairie EMS would like to thank the Dane County EMS Association and the Dane County Advanced Life Support Consortium for their support and partnership in bringing this program to our community. In addition to the many local EMS providers who will benefit from this training, this also provides an opportunity to showcase the Dane County EMS system to many other attendees from across the state and the country, and to create professional networking opportunities that are beneficial to all,” Goff said.